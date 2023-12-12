Tickets on Sale for Progressive American Flat Track’s ‘24 Bike Week Doubleheader Season Opener at Daytona International Speedway

Tickets are now on sale to witness the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, season kick off in electric fashion at the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8 during Daytona Bike Week.

The DAYTONA Short Track I & II will again usher in the new season with back-to-back evenings of close-range, unpredictable action in one of motorsports’ most iconic venues.

Fans will see reigning Mission SuperTwins king Jared Mees open his quest to become the first-ever ten-time conqueror of the fabled Grand National Championship. In opposition stands rising superstar Dallas Daniels, two-time series king Briar Bauman, and the remainder of a stacked field lined with the world’s elite motorcycle dirt trackers.

Meanwhile, the prodigious Kody Kopp will seek to create history of his own and become the only rider to claim three titles in the fiercely contested Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class.

At last year’s return of the Daytona Short Track, Daniels and Kopp raised the bar with a pair of convincing double victories. Daniels’ one-two punch set the stage for an incredible back-and-forth Mission SuperTwins title fight that went down the season’s final day, while Kopp signaled his intentions to rewrite the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles record books.

Nothing less than another epic doubleheader opener should be expected this time around, and the atmosphere is guaranteed to be electric. Over half-million motorcyclists are once again expected to descend on Daytona Beach for this year’s 83rd annual Daytona Bike Week, and the DAYTONA Short Track I & II is primed to be one of the world’s largest motorcycle event’s premier attractions.

The off-track action only adds to show, including numerous vendors, designated motorcycle parking, a variety of food and beverage options, and a fireworks display to conclude what’s certain to be memorable events.

"The Progressive American Flat Track races are some of the most exciting events of Bike Week Presented by Monster Energy," said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. "There's no better place for them to kick off the season than in the shadow of the banks of our iconic speedway, and we can't wait to see if history is made on the track in March."

“As we stand on the brink of the 70th anniversary of the Grand National Championship, there’s no setting more fitting than Daytona International Speedway to launch the 2024 Progressive AFT season,” said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “The sport is steeped in a rich history dating back more than 80 years in Daytona Beach and this year is poised to add another thrilling chapter in our legacy. With the energy and excitement of Bike Week enveloping us, we're gearing up for what could be one of the most electrifying openers in our sport's storied history.”

General Admission Grandstand tickets are just $30 (kids 12 and under $5) each day, while Reserved Grandstand tickets are only $10 more (All Ages) per day. The Pit Pass Upgrade provides all-day access to the pit area where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport. Pit access is included with Reserved Pit Grandstand tickets, which are $75 per day.

Fans can save $10 by purchasing Thursday and Friday tickets together via the Multi-Day Discount.

To purchase DAYTONA Short Track I tickets, visit: https://www.tixr.com/groups/ americanflattrack/events/ daytona-short-track-i-86846.

To purchase DAYTONA Short Track II tickets, visit: https://www.tixr.com/groups/ americanflattrack/events/ daytona-short-track-ii-86992.

And to take advantage of the Multi-Day Discount for the DAYTONA Short Track I & II, visit: https://www.tixr.com/groups/ americanflattrack/events/ daytona-short-track-i-and-ii- 86845.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack. com.

Progressive AFT series merchandise is available via the official merchandise store at https://aftmerch.com/.

DIS PR