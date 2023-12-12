Speedway Children’s Charities Distributes ​​​​​​​Record $2 Million to North Carolina Nonprofits

Speedway Children’s Charities hosted area nonprofits and their supporters at Speedway Christmas Monday night, delivering holiday cheer and much-needed grant funding to organizations making a direct impact on the lives of area children in need. In total, officials announced a record year with more than $2 million given to North Carolina nonprofits this holiday season. SCC Charlotte will distribute $1.78 million in grants to 94 deserving charities throughout the region, while SCC’s new North Wilkesboro chapter will distribute $215,000.

SCC volunteers and staff welcomed more than 450 children and charity representatives for an evening of cookies and hot chocolate and a tour through the nearly 5 million Christmas lights that illuminate Speedway Christmas, the country’s largest drive-thru holiday light show. Santa Claus and Lug Nut joined the festivities, passing out candy canes and plenty of Christmas cheer.

“It warms my heart that SCC was able to make a big impact and it's amazing to see,” said Speedway Children’s Charities Chairman Marcus Smith. “We are blessed to contribute to so many amazing organizations and I appreciate all of the hard work they do to make a difference in these children’s lives.”

SCC raises money throughout the year through a variety of fundraising events, ranging from its annual black-tie Gala to 50/50 raffles, charity hot laps and more.

“2023 has been an extraordinary year for the Speedway Children’s Charities chapters in North Carolina,” said the Director of SCC Charlotte Taylor Kirby. “The financial support we can offer these organizations will help continue their missions and help make a lasting difference in the lives of children facing various challenges.”

The record-setting distribution would not be possible, Kirby said, without the help of many volunteers and dedicated corporate partners. As part of Monday’s celebration, devoted volunteer Craig Austin was honored as the recipient of the inaugural David L. Johnston Volunteer of the Year.

“Our volunteers portray what it means to serve without recognition,” said Kirby. “Through their hard work and dedication, we are able to make a significant impact in the lives of children in need.”

Nationally, SCC serves 11 communities across the United States. This year alone, SCC will distribute more than $4.2 million to charities. Since its inception in 1982, SCC has awarded over $69 million to nonprofit organizations nationwide.

