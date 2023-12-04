Some of the Biggest Short Track Events in the World Highlight 23 Nights of Racing for Eldora Speedway’s 2024 Season

Offering one of the most diverse and lucrative schedules of any dirt track, including some of the biggest short-track events in the world, Eldora Speedway will host 23 nights of action-packed racing for the upcoming 2024 season.

Highlighting the schedule will be traditional major events, including the 30th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream; the 41st running of the World of Outlaws-sanctioned Kings Royal; the 54th edition of the World 100, and the 44th annual Dirt Track World Championship. In addition, High Limit Racing will sanction the Double Down Duels and Joker’s Jackpot as a new lead-in to the Kings Royal weekend.

The season-opener April 7-8 will be a “first” for the World’s Greatest Dirt Track as the half-mile dirt oval will present a special super stocks racing program on Sunday, April 7 and serve as a host viewing venue for the April 8 Great American Eclipse. The path of totality will pass directly over Eldora as part of the solar eclipse. Camping for the solar eclipse is now on sale.

With a revised posted purse increased to more than $40,000 and a winner’s share of $10,000, Saturday, April 27 will feature the richest Eldora purse ever for UMP modifieds during the completion of the Dirt Track World Championship for modifieds and super stocks. The super stocks will race for $1,500 to win from a purse exceeding $10,000.

World of Outlaws winged sprint cars and United States Auto Club (USAC) non-wing sprint cars will run two nights on May 3-4 with #LetsRaceTwo, featuring full racing programs each night for each division.

The first of two $10 Family Fireworks Nights is set for Saturday, May 18 with USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder midgets, UMP modifieds, super stocks, and the area’s largest fireworks and pyrotechnics display. The night will carry a Disney theme. Round two is set for Saturday, Aug. 3 with Great Lakes 360 winged sprint cars, UMP modifieds, super stocks, and another grand fireworks spectacular.

In a new twist to Eldora’s FloRacing Night in America date, the 2024 version will unofficially kick off the Dirt Late Model Dream Week on Wednesday night, June 5 with late models competing for $19,999 to win.

A shake-up to the Dirt Late Model Dream preliminary programs on Thursday and Friday, June 6-7 is also in store. The full roster will be split into two separate fields prior to the event, with one half racing on Thursday and the other half racing on Friday. Each day will carry a total purse in excess of $120,000, highlighted by a 40-lap feature paying $25,000 to win and $2,000 to start.

When speaking about the changes, Eldora General Manager Jerry Gappens explains, “The Thursday and Friday format tweak addresses a number of talking points that we’ve been considering here the past couple of years. We feel the time is right to try it out. For racers, they will have the opportunity to race for more money in just one night than what they could collectively earn in two nights last year. There will also be some cost savings as well when thinking about tires, fuel and general wear and tear on engines and components. For the fans, they will be treated to action-packed events with great competition throughout the entire field that concludes in a timely fashion. Our team will work on injecting some additional off-track entertainment and activity including some fan interaction with drivers not competing on a given night.”

For the 30th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream on Saturday night, June 8, the winner will earn $100,030 from a restructured and increased event purse that will total more than $600,000 for the first time. Positions 2nd through 26th will all see increased prize money, with every starter earning at minimum of $6,000. Non-qualifier prize money will also see bumps in pay throughout.

Eldora Speedway will welcome the High Limit Racing Series for the first time on Wednesday, July 17 with the Double Down Duels, featuring a full program that includes two $12,000-to-win 25-lap features. The unique format will offer 48 drivers the opportunity to earn A-Feature starting pay.

High Limit Racing returns on Thursday, July 18 for the Joker’s Jackpot, featuring a $100,000 to win payday. Starting positions for Thursday’s heat races will be determined in part by the results from Wedneseday’s Double Down Duels.

To finish out four of the richest nights in sprint car racing is the 41st running of the Kings Royal on Saturday, July 20, which offers a winner’s payout of $175,000 for the World of Outlaws sanctioned event. On Friday night, July 19, the Knight Before the Kings Royal winner will now earn $25,000.

Eldora Speedway founder, the late Earl Baltes, and his family will be honored at the 16th running of the Baltes Classic on Sunday night, Sept. 1. The program includes the American Ironman Late Model Series ($5,000 to win), UMP modifieds, and super stocks.

The Biggest Dirt Race in the World™, the 54th running of the World 100, is set for Saturday night, Sept. 7. Preliminary action is set for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6 with current plans calling for the traditional Twin 25 main events each night. Wednesday, Sept. 4 will offer an early pit load-in and tech inspection option for race teams plus the World 100 pre-race party. While details are not yet available, officials have hinted at some additional purse monies being posted for the weekend.

A new sanctioning body and increased purses highlight the 42nd edition of the 4-Crown Nationals, an open-wheel classic, which is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21. Friday’s program is highlighted by High Limit Racing winged sprint cars and a complete program for USAC national midgets and qualifying for the USAC Silver Crown division. Saturday’s finale features complete programs for USAC Silver Crown, USAC sprint cars, USAC midgets, and the High Limit Racing winged sprint cars. Each division will pay $15,000 to win, up from $10,000 each in 2023. “The 4-Crown weekend has been on an upward trajectory for a few years now and this is another step in the continued elevation of a fantastic fall classic,” commented Gappens.

And finally, the 44th Dirt Track World Championship (DTWC) is back at Eldora in 2024. The event is not only the Eldora season finale, but also the season finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. It will again carry a $100,000 first-place prize on Saturday night, Oct. 19. UMP modifieds and super stocks will compete on Thursday, Oct. 17 while Friday night, Oct. 18 offers qualifying events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Series, the steel-block late models, and features for the modifieds.

TICKET INFORMATION:

In an effort to simplify Eldora’s ticket renewal process, all 2024 events will now take place in the same renewal period. Ticket and camping renewals for the entire 2024 schedule will begin on December 12 and run through February 12, 2024. Eldora’s popular Add & Exchange period for renewing customers will be the week of February 19, 2024. The public sale for all events will begin on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. Eastern.

All tickets and camping purchases can be made via EldoraSpeedway.com/tickets or by contacting the box office at (937) 338-3815.

Eldora Speedway PR