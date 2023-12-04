NASCAR Cup Series Race Named Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol

Iowa Corn is proud to be the entitlement partner of the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race in the state. The Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, will showcase the performance of ethanol at the Fastest Short Track on the Planet, which is surrounded by corn fields.

“I am pleased to share with the NASCAR family, why choosing higher blends of ethanol benefits everyone,” said Stan Nelson, a farmer from Middletown and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board President. “We can make a sustainable difference today, without buying a whole new vehicle, but by simply choosing to fuel up with ethanol at the pump. And not only are we benefiting the environment but also our economy, as ethanol is the most affordable renewable fuel option on the market today.”

Grandstand tickets and camping for the Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, are sold out and only a select number of tickets remain for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races at Iowa Speedway. Remaining tickets can be purchased by visiting www.iowaspeedway.com and fans are encouraged to secure them now while supplies last.

Fans looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, should visit SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR.

The Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, will take place at 6 p.m. CT, Sunday, June 16, 2024, and be shown live on USA Network. This inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway culminates a weekend that will also include a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, June 15, on USA Network and ARCA Menards Series racing on Friday June 14.

All three series are scheduled to be on track on Friday, June 14, prior to the ARCA Menards Series event.

“The Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, will give us as farmers a platform across the country to share the benefits of ethanol with consumers and fans,” said Jolene Riessen, a farmer from Ida Grove and the Iowa Corn Growers Association President. “We know that a partnership like this is unique and will be impactful! With the audience NASCAR captures, Iowa Corn will be able to share the benefits of ethanol while also showcasing farmers from our great state.”

To learn more about Iowa Corn and the farmers that grow it, visit iowacorn.org.

