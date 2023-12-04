Tickets for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Go On-Sale to the General Public on Wednesday, Dec. 6

NASCAR will open ticket sales to the general public for the second-ever Chicago Street Race on Wednesday, Dec. 6, just in time for the holiday season. The inaugural Chicago Street Race was one of the nation’s most talked-about sports and entertainment experiences of the year, drawing attendees from all 50 states and 15 countries around the globe.

In conjunction with the on-sale announcement, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race team will also be on hand at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 6, for a special holiday hospital visit and check presentation, alongside Founding Partner Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois – the first of six donations to local hospitals this holiday season.

“This year marked the first-time in the 75-year history of our sport that the NASCAR Cup Series took to the city streets for a race, and we are thrilled to once again welcome fans back to the city of Chicago for this bucket-list event,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “2024 will once again have something for everyone, with world-class racing action, A-list concert performances, and a breathtaking backdrop of the city skyline and Chicago lakefront.”

New for 2024, NASCAR is proud to offer youth pricing, including free general admission for children 12 and under to Saturday’s events, highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, The Loop 110. Tickets for children 12 and under will be just $45 for Sunday’s events, featuring the Cup Series Grant Park 165. Additionally, NASCAR will offer single-day tickets starting at $150 for select experiences for 2024.

To download the Chicago Street Race logo, click here. For the Grant Park 165 and The Loop 110 logos, click here.

The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course will once again take NASCAR through many of the city’s most renowned and highly recognizable landmarks. General admission, reserved seats and hospitality experiences include access to races and full-length concerts, with musical artists to be announced at a later date.

Two-day reserved tickets starting at $465 offer an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269. Fans can enhance their general admission experience with a GA+ ticket for $398. The ticket offers access to the GA+ lounge, located behind the Mobil 1 stage at Turn 3 alongside DuSable Lake Shore Drive, comfortable seating for relaxing in between watching concerts and racing, and a variety of food options and a full-service bar with beer, wine and cocktails for purchase.

Some notable hospitality options for fans to take in the Chicago Street Race Weekend include:

The Skyline offers the most luxurious race weekend experiences. Elevated above the tree line, the all-new Skyline is situated over pit road, providing a look directly into the pit boxes as well as panoramic views of much of the racecourse.​ The Skyline offers a variety of hospitality options: The Founders Club , on the first level of The Skyline, will put fans directly over Pit Road, situated on the start/finish line, with indoor and outdoor seating, all-inclusive hospitality, air-conditioned lounge access, and gourmet inclusive food & beverage.​ The President's Club , situated on the 3rd level of The Skyline Club, is an open-air experience providing unparalleled views of the 2024 Chicago Street Race, Chicago skyline, Buckingham Fountain, and Lake Michigan. This Club also includes lounge access, private restrooms on the ground floor, and gourmet inclusive food & beverage. Harbor Suites, nestled along the picturesque DuSable Lake Shore Drive, offer groups a perfect blend of elegance and excitement with an exclusive experience. Guests will enjoy panoramic views of Lake Michigan, the Chicago skyline, and the thrilling street races as they unfold in front of them between turns 2 & 3, all while savoring gourmet cuisine and premium beverages. ​ The Jose Cuervo Fountain Club provides members the comfort of a reserved seat located at the start/finish line, in front of iconic Buckingham Fountain. Guests will have access to an air-conditioned hospitality club situated behind the reserved seats.​ Located on the corner of Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive, the Jack Daniel’s Turn 1 Club provides guests with access to an exclusive fan hospitality club and the choice between two reserved viewing areas. The trackside seating will provide a reserved seat with views as drivers race from the frontstretch to the exciting turn 1 setting up for an exhilarating turn 2. The club is conveniently located between the Fan Plaza and Festival Field.​ Located on the corner of Balbo Drive and Michigan Ave., between turns 7 & 8, the Plaza Club provides guests access to an exclusive hospitality club and the choice between two reserved viewing areas. The trackside views will bring fans right down to the action and provide amazing views of the Chicago skyline.​



Fans can subscribe at NASCARChicago.com to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails for ticketing alerts. Fans can also visit NASCAR Chicago Experiences, the Official Travel and Experience Package Provider of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, at NASCARChicagoExperiences.com for multiple options for tickets, hospitality, and travel experiences.

For a complete listing of ticketing options or to purchase tickets, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com or call 888-629-7223.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on Twitter and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.

NASCAR PR