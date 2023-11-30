Darlington Raceway partners with Blessings in a Backpack to benefit the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club

Darlington Raceway partnered with Blessings in a Backpack to help feed the local children of Hartsville Boys & Girls Club on Monday, Nov. 27.

Over 200 NASCAR drawstring bags were packed with eight individually wrapped food items. These packed food bags help keep the children who face food insecurities fed on the weekends while they are away from school and their after-school programs.

“We are honored to partner with Blessings in a Backpack who continues to do outstanding work helping fight childhood hunger across the country,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “Darlington Raceway is grateful to give back to our community by helping provide food for the local children of the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club.”

Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across America who might otherwise go hungry. That way, every school-aged child in America has the nourishment needed to learn and grow. As a leader in the movement to end childhood hunger, Blessings in a Backpack strives to ensure children do not go hungry on the weekends by empowering individuals and communities to take action.

“We are thankful to partner with Darlington Raceway on an initiative to prevent weekend hunger and create healthy futures for the Boys & Girls Club of Hartsville, SC,” said Beth Bush, Director of Athletic & Strategic Partnerships for Blessings in a Backpack. “Kids can’t be kids when they are hungry.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area focus on promoting the social, educational, health, leadership and character development of boys and girls during a critical period of their growth. They provide a safe place to learn and grow through ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals, hope, opportunity, and life-enhancing programs.

"Gratitude is the heart's memory. We extend our deepest thanks for the generous food donation to our Boys & Girls Club,” said Hartsville Boys & Girls Club Director Dianne Montgomery. “Your kindness nourishes not just our members' bodies but also their spirit of community, reminding us of all that together, we can make a difference. Thank you for being a beacon of generosity and support."

This is the second year Darlington Raceway has partnered with Blessings in a Backpack to benefit the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club. Darlington Raceway will continue to provide food for the local children as the partnership with Blessings in a Backpack will extend on to 2024.

Darlington Raceway PR