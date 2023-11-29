Marcus Smith Statement on New Media Rights Agreement

“The new broadcast agreements show that NASCAR continues to be powerful property in the sports media landscape, not only on traditional broadcast television, but now with additional streaming and digital platforms. Our sport continues to be anchored with longtime partners FOX and NBC, and we will now form new alliances with aggressive partners like TNT Sports, the CW as previously announced, and an emerging sports broadcaster like Amazon Prime Video. NASCAR will have an opportunity to reach fans like never before. We are grateful for NASCAR’s hard work on an agreement that benefits all stakeholders and fans of our sport.”

SMLLC PR