Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announces ﻿2024 racing schedule

The 63rd season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will feature five major spectator events spread across 11 weeks in 2024. Next season’s schedule features the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend and the much anticipated return of Superbikes and IMSA sports car racing.

In conjunction with the schedule release, the renewal period for Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes begins tomorrow and will run through Monday, Dec. 18. Single event tickets and Season Race Passes will go on sale to the public on Jan. 9, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET.

Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass holders from 2023 will have the chance to renew their passes for the 2024 season saving 20 percent off standard retail ticket pricing. Season Race Pass holders who have the right to renew RV spaces will also be offered that option during the renewal period.

To kick off the five-event spectator schedule, Mid-Ohio welcomes back the thrills of IMSA sports car racing with the IMSA Sports Car 4-Hour Classic at Mid-Ohio set for June 7-9. The weekend will feature a four-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge endurance race, the debut of the new IMSA-sanctioned Mustang Challenge plus racing action from VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires. The headlining Michelin Pilot Challenge endurance race is one of two four-hour competitions on the series’ 2024 slate, a format reminiscent of the sanctioning body’s first appearances at the track. The “Six Hours of Mid-Ohio” in 1972 was IMSA’s first-ever race at the renowned road course.

The Permco Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, the longest continuously-running spectator event at the track, returns on June 21-23 for its 42nd running. The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association-sanctioned weekend will provide fans a wide array of classic and modern race cars to enjoy, including the ground-pounding Trans Am Series. The ARCA Menards Series also joins the weekend in 2024 adding fender-bending stock car action to the schedule with a race on Friday, June 21.

Ohio's largest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, returns on Fourth of July weekend (July 5-7) for the 41st running of the legendary open-wheel event. On the current INDYCAR schedule, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ranks third all-time for most INDYCAR races held by a venue. In 2023, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid featured a victory by Alex Palou, the eventual 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion.

Next, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will make its 29th appearance at the facility on July 26-28 as Pickerington, Ohio-based American Motorcyclist Association celebrates its 100th anniversary. The Mid-Ohio tradition is one of the largest annual motorcycling gatherings in the world and features racing, bike shows, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America and more.

MotoAmerica brings Superbike action back to Mid-Ohio for the first time since 2014, concluding next summer’s major spectator calendar. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio, the eighth round of the 2024 MotoAmerica Steel Commander Superbike Championship, is set for Aug. 16-18. The famed road course previously hosted the AMA Superbike Championship for 32 consecutive years starting in 1983.

“It is going to be a tremendous summer at Mid-Ohio. A fully repaved racing surface should provide fans and competitors with outstanding on-track action, and we’re excited to expand our summer lineup to five events over the course of three months,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “With the return of Superbikes and IMSA, Mid-Ohio's schedule truly offers our fans a great variety of racing in 2024!”

Additional support series will be announced at a later date for each race weekend delivering non-stop action. The 2024 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule for spectator events is as follows:

June 7-9: IMSA Sports Car 4-Hour Classic at Mid-Ohio (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge)

June 21-23: Permco Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / Trans Am / ARCA Menards Series)

July 5-7: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT INDYCAR SERIES event)

July 26-28: Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

Aug. 16-18: MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio (Six classes of MotoAmerica action)

*Schedule Subject to Change

In addition to the five major spectator events, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host over 20 club weekend racing events from April to October in 2024. Mid-Ohio Season Race Passholders can attend all of these events free of charge, and the general public can gain access to select weekends for a nominal fee as pre-determined.

Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass renewals go on sale today at midohio.com. Gift certificates for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School are also available online for holiday gift giving. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission at Mid-Ohio when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit midohio.com for more information, and follow its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, Twitter @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @officialmidohio for the latest news.

Mid Ohio PR