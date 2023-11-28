Signing Santa Set to Bring A Sleigh Full of Joy

Santa Claus is coming to town! As Santa gets ready to visit children all around the world, a part of his job is knowing how to communicate in every language. Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is adding a sprinkle of holiday magic with a very special guest, Signing Santa. This one-time appearance is set to bring joy and inclusivity to all families, as the jolly old man in the red suit will sign his way into the hearts of all who attend.

Families with loved ones who are deaf or hard of hearing are invited to enjoy the Christmas Village on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6 to 10 pm for a unique experience this Christmas season. Those in attendance, can express all of their holiday wishes in American Sign Language to Father Christmas, take pictures with Santa and do arts and crafts in his workshop.

“In the spirit of inclusivity, our staff believes that the magic of the holiday season should be accessible to everyone in attendance,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Speedway Christmas is not just an event, it’s a celebration of community and the joy during the holidays. We are excited to host such a special night with Signing Santa, creating a unique moment for families of all abilities.”

Merrymakers can enjoy 5 million dazzling lights along a four-mile course, take a stroll through a life-size candy land and slide down the Cook Out Tubing Hill, all at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On top of Signing Santa, revelers can enjoy $5 off their entry to Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health with a toy donation to the Queens City News Toy Drive. Guests simply bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate and purchase their admission at the gate.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly through Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve). Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers) starting at $35 Monday through Wednesday and $45 Thursday through Sunday. For just $75, guests can skip the lines with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is only open Thursday-Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

CMS PR