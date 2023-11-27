South Boston Speedway Announces 2024 Season Schedule Updates

South Boston Speedway officials have announced updates to the track’s 2024 season schedule including a special event to kick off the season.



The speedway’s Saturday afternoon, March 23 season-opening event will feature the stars and the high-horsepower open-wheel cars of the SMART Modified Tour. Races for the track’s Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division and Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division will also be part of that event.



“We’re looking forward to kicking off our 2024 season with a huge event,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Brandon Brown. “The SMART Modified Tour always puts on a great show, and when you pair them with our Sentara Health Late Models and Virginia State Police Heat Hornets, our fans are going to be treated to an incredible show to start the year. The level of competition on the SMART Modified Tour is at an all-time high, and the series has had great, exciting races over the years here at South Boston Speedway. Our Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division and Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division will kick off their chase for the 2024 division championships in style, too.”



South Boston Speedway will go under the lights for the first time in 2024 on Saturday night, April 13 to host its NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series opener featuring the track’s four NASCAR-sanctioned racing divisions, the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division, the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



“There will be a lot of excitement as we bring our four NASCAR-sanctioned racing divisions together for the first time in 2024,” Brown remarked. “We saw a high level of competition and a lot of great racing throughout our four divisions last season, and everyone is excited and looking forward to see what is in store for 2024.”



The track’s four NASCAR-sanctioned racing divisions will return to action the following weekend, on Saturday night, April 20. It will be the first of two occasions when the track will host events on back-to-back weekends.



NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing will return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, May 4. Due to a schedule change, the speedway will host a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event a week later, on Saturday night, May 11. That will be the second instance of events on back-to-back weekends.



The May 11 event is an event that was originally scheduled for May 18.



“After the announcement of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule we learned May 18 was the date NASCAR set for the All-Star Race Weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Brown explained.

“With the tremendous popularity and interest that surrounds the NASCAR All-Star Race and its accompanying events each year, we felt it would be in everyone’s best interest to move our event off of that weekend and host it a week earlier.”



South Boston Speedway officials have also announced that the track’s annual CARS Tour event that had been held in October in previous years, is moving to mid-September in 2024. The track will host the CARS Tour on Saturday night, September 14, and will feature the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Tour and the CARS Tour Pro Late Model Tour. A support class might be added as part of that event.



“The CARS Tour will again bring some of the most exciting action and personalities in Late Model racing to South Boston Speedway,” Brown said. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the CARS Tour and bring another incredible event to our fans next year.”



Highlights of the 2024 season include the track’s showcase pre-Fourth of July 200-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division event, the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, on Saturday night, June 29 and a 150-lap race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division on Championship Night on Saturday night, August 31.



The season-opening event featuring the SMART Modified Tour on March 23, the 200-lap kickoff race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown on June 29, the Championship Night event on August 31 and the CARS Tour event on September 14 comprise the track’s four special events for the 2024 season.



In another schedule update, the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience has scheduled two visits to South Boston Speedway in 2024, the first on Sunday, April 21 and the second on Saturday, October 5.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway can be found on the speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR