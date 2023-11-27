Monday Minute: Jingle All the Way Down to Speedway Christmas

Ho Ho Ho! Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is unwrapping up another week of holiday magic, rolling out a lineup of holiday festivities that will make a visit to America’s Home for Racing merry and bright. One of the country's largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events features much more than just the 5 million lights strung along this four-mile drive-thru course. On top of the eye-catching light show, this week’s lineup features festive film screenings and unique vendors, promising something special for each guest.

THE MOVIE:

Christmas Short Films

SpeedwayTV will bring to life a variety of holiday treasures as everyone’s favorite Christmas short films presented by Food Lion, air this Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night. These Christmastime tales will surely put everyone in a merry spirit as “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” “Jack Frost” and more shine on the 16,000-square-foot big screen. Bring blankets and hot cocoa and prepare to be swept up in the magic of storytelling on the world’s second largest HDTV. Movie nights are free with Speedway Christmas admission.

THE VENDORS:

Farm and Fleece Alpaca Ranch

Learn how to bundle up the right way this winter with our featured vendor of the week, Farm and Fleece. Known for their high-quality alpaca fleece products, Farm and Fleece will bring a touch of cozy warmth to the Christmas Village. Add a personal and unique touch this holiday season with the opportunity to purchase soft and warm garments available in the Speedway Christmas Village this Thursday through Sunday.

WHAT’S NEW:

A Sweet Stroll Under the Stars

Take a leisurely stroll through our walking trail of delights filled with a life-sized candy land as oversized candy canes and giant lollipops fill the infield. It's more exciting than finding the golden ticket to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory! This whimsical walking trail will be open nightly at 6 p.m. in the Christmas Village every week, Thursday through Sunday. Access to the Christmas Village is included with Speedway Christmas admission.

SEASON OF GIVING:

Queens City News Toy Drive

‘Tis the season of giving as Charlotte Motor Speedway teams up with Queen City News for a children’s Christmas toy drive. Bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive $5 off admission to Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly through Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve). Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers) starting at $35 Monday through Wednesday and $45 Thursday through Sunday. For just $75, guests can skip the lines with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is only open Thursday-Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Follow Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or rev up the holiday spirit with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR