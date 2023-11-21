Monday Minute: What’s New and Different This Week At Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is gearing up for its first full week of the 2023 season, with 5 million lights and countless new festive delights that are sure to make everyone’s visit magical. From a golden holiday classic, crafty vendors and a brand-new Cook Out Tubing Hill attraction, there is something for everyone in this week’s Speedway Christmas lineup.

THE MOVIE:

“The Grinch”

Embrace the holiday spirit with a beloved drive-in classic on the 16,000-square-foot SpeedwayTV, as “The Grinch,” presented by Bojangles, airs this Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night. Gather family and friends, bring a blanket and tune the radio dial for a wonderful evening of laughter and fun. Movie nights are free with Speedway Christmas admission.

THE VENDORS:

Creations X Court

Come into a world of creativity and craftsmanship with Creations X Court, one of the vendors on hand this weekend in the Christmas village. Started in 2021, this amazing small business sells handcrafted earrings and artful accessories. Perfect for any holiday party, a stocking stuffer or a gift for that special someone, don’t miss these unique creations, available in the Speedway Christmas village this Thursday-Sunday. Creations X Court is one of a rotating cast of local vendors who will offer their one-of-a-kind creations for sale throughout Speedway Christmas as a way to highlight local artisans and help visitors get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping.

WHAT’S NEW:

Cook Out Tubing Hill

Looking for more festive fun at Speedway Christmas or just got the need for speed? Feel the thrill of the all-new Cook Out Tubing Hill, which makes its debut this weekend. Open nightly at 6 p.m., the Cook Out Tubing Hill is set up the in the Fan Zone, and operates independently of Speedway Christmas. Revelers of all ages can experience the thrill of the all-new, four-lane 250-feet tubing hill. Unlimited rides are $20 for adults ($5 off with a Speedway Christmas coupon). Kids 12 and under can join the fun for just $10.

SEASON OF GIVING:

Christmas is a time for giving and this holiday season, merrymakers have an opportunity to support the local charities in Charlotte and learn more about how the organizations are impacting local children in need. Fifteen festive Christmas trees, decorated by local charities, will be on display in the Christmas village throughout Speedway Christmas. Visitors can vote on their favorite tree and the winning charity will receive additional funding through Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly through Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve). Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers) starting at $35 Monday-Wednesday and $45 Thursday-Sunday. For just $75, guests can skip the lines with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is only open Thursday-Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

