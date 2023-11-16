Martinsville Speedway and the YMCA Team Up to Host Holiday Run Festival to Support 29th Annual Toy Drive

Martinsville Speedway is partnering with the YMCA to host a Holiday Run Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2, the same day as the annual Christmas Toy Drive. The track announced the double feature event earlier this year; however, updates to the schedule have been made and are noted below.

The Holiday Run Festival will feature the Southside 10K and the Youth in Motion 5K, with a portion of each entry fee going directly towards the Toy Drive’s fundraising efforts, benefiting Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. This will be the 29th year Martinsville Speedway has hosted the toy drive giving fans the opportunity to drive around the historic half-mile by donating to the cause.

“As we announced earlier this year, the Annual Toy Drive is back at Martinsville Speedway, and this year we’ve expanded our efforts in bringing the greater community together with the help of our partners at the YMCA,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “As we get closer to the event, we look forward to welcoming all our friends, families and neighbors to our historic short track for a full day of festive celebrations this holiday season.”

Those in the greater Martinsville region can start their morning with the Youth in Motion 5K, beginning at 9 a.m., or the Southside 10K, beginning at 10 a.m., then trade their running shoes for tires during the track laps event at the speedway, now taking place from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Community members can donate a new unwrapped toy or $25 for the opportunity to drive laps around the iconic Virginia track in their personal vehicles.

For laps around the track, drivers must sign waivers and be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license. All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

"The team at Miles in Martinsville is very excited to partner with Martinsville Speedway to present the 2023 Holiday Run Festival,” said Joe Philpott, an official of Miles of Martinsville. “We have historically run a December 5K for the benefit of our local Youth in Motion program. The program is designed to develop fitness and self-esteem in young people through the use of mentors and running. This partnership will allow us to add a 10K competition and create a true festival atmosphere. We think that the opportunity to run at the Speedway will be attractive and exciting to runners of all ages."

The donated toys and monetary donations will be distributed to area children through Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, which is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis. The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions. To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.

Martinsville Speedway will also host multiple racing events in 2024, including two NASCAR race weekends in both the spring and fall, The Valley Star Credit Union 300 and more.

To view the 2024 event schedule and to purchase tickets online, please visit martinsvillespeedway.com or call 877-RACE-TIX.

