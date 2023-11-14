Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Riley Green to Perform Pre-Race Concert for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA

Multi-platinum country-music superstar Riley Green will get Austin rocking with a Texas-sized pre-race concert before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

“My grandaddy was a huge fan of NASCAR and passed on his love for it to me,” said Green. ”He inspired my song 'Numbers On The Cars,' so I’m excited to get out to COTA and play before the big race. I’ll see y’all there!”

Green is scheduled to perform a 60-minute concert, pulling from his wide range of hits like “There Was This Girl,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “Georgia Time” in addition to his Top 20-and-climbing single, “Different ‘Round Here” (featuring Luke Combs) and other songs from his recently released second album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo. Following the concert, the green flag will fall on the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix as NASCAR makes a high-profile stop at one of the world’s premier road courses, Circuit of The Americas.

The pre-race concert, which will take place on the frontstretch infield of the 3.41-mile road course, is free for fans with an EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix ticket. Fans can upgrade with a Track Pass for stage-front access to the concert and NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions.

Raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and Southern gospel music, Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Buford Green, who created the Golden Saw Music Hall in their hometown of Jacksonville, Ala. Prior to pursuing his passion in country music, the duck-hunting enthusiast who once played quarterback at Jacksonville State University worked with his family framing houses.

Green burst onto the scene with his 2018 debut album, Different ‘Round Here (BMLG Records), which included the two-time, Platinum-certified hit "I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and the Platinum-certified single “There Was This Girl.” The 2020 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year is currently on the road on his own headlining dates in addition to touring across North America on the Luke Combs World Tour with Lainey Wilson. For upcoming tour dates and more, visit RileyGreenMusic.com.

TICKETS: General admission adult tickets to the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 24, start at just $70. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10. Fans can upgrade their race-day experience with an additional Track Pass, including stage-front access for the Riley Green pre-race concert, driver introductions and more, for just $75. For tickets, upgrades, schedule information, camping and more, visit NASCARatCOTA.com.

FOLLOW US: Fans can connect with NASCAR at COTA by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information about NASCAR at COTA with the mobile app or online at NASCARatCOTA.com.

COTA PR