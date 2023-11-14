Tree-Lighting Ceremony Returns to Texas Motor Speedway to Benefit Speedway Children’s Charities

Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities are reviving a long-standing holiday tradition with the return of the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony as part of SCC’s annual grant ceremony and bike giveaway on Tues., Dec. 5, 2023.

A 42-foot white fir tree will be the centerpiece of this year’s event that will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on the circle drive in front of the Speedway Club building. The tree giant tree arrived today at the speedway from Jones Forest Products, LLC in Grants Pass, Oregon.

This event is free open to the public but limited seating is first come, first served. Santa Claus will be on hand to join those gathered for hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, a spectacular fireworks display, and the lighting of the tree. At 6:30 p.m., Speedway Children's Charities-Texas will distribute grants to recipients representing non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. The event will conclude with a children’s bicycle giveaway sponsored by Fidelity Investments. Levy Restaurants will provide the cookies and hot chocolate.

“The Speedway Children’s Charities Tree Lighting ceremony became a Texas Motor Speedway tradition over the years so we’re thrilled to be able to host it once again for all to enjoy,” said Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “This is also a very special night when we get to celebrate local agencies on the front lines and provide the funding required to continue serving the critical needs of North Texas children.”

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas distributes grants each December to local nonprofit organizations and has provided more than $11.8 million since 1997.

In 2024, Speedway Children’s Charities Texas will hold race weekend events during the April 12-14 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 tripleheader that also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250.

For more information at Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter or to donate, go to www.speedwaycharities.org/ texas or contact Marissa Chaney, Executive Director, at 817.215.8564 or mchaney@texasmotorspeedway. com.

The annual Gift of Light holiday light show returns to Texas Motor Speedway beginning Thanksgiving Night, Nov. 23 and runs every day through Jan. 7, 2024. Gift of Lights will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m.

Event tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway's 2024 season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus purchasing individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection, and more.

