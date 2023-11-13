As crews prepare to flip the switch on the 14th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, fans will be swept away by the magical ambiance of the grand holiday lights extravaganza. This year, the iconic speedway transforms into a winter wonderland for one of the biggest and most dazzling holiday lights displays in the country. Families, friends and Christmas enthusiasts from all corners will gather at America's Home of Racing for what has become an irresistible Christmas tradition. The enchanting spectacle kicks off this Friday and runs nightly until Jan. 7, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here’s a look at this year’s Speedway Christmas, by the numbers:

5 million lights: Creating a spectacular display of Christmas magic, the speedway has adorned itself with an extra twinkle this holiday season, displaying a remarkable total of 5 million lights. With new displays and additional LEDs added, 2023 promises to be the biggest and brightest year yet.

Four miles: Draped in the festive spirit, the speedway is transformed with lights along the infield, tracing along the iconic speedway. From the grandstands to the concourse, Speedway Christmas guests embark on a magical journey through nearly four miles of illuminated enchantment, with the joyful melodies of Christmas-themed music creating a symphony of holiday wonder.

14: Guests travel from all across the region to visit Speedway Christmas. Last season, visitors from 14 states pre-purchased tickets to the show, including as far away as New York, Texas and Minnesota, proving once and for all that there’s no distance too far for those looking to enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

14: The number of original songs and holiday classics will fill the air as guests drive through the stunning displays, turning the experience into a synchronized show that perfectly captures the spirit of the holiday season. While driving through the displays, visitors can tune their radios to 101.3FM for a fully immersive experience.

50: Days the drive-thru show will be open between Nov. 17 and Jan. 7 (only closed on Christmas Eve). The infield Christmas village will be open every Thursday through Sunday night and the entire week of Christmas (except Christmas Eve), giving guests plenty of opportunities to schedule their night at the speedway.

360: Degrees of fun captured by the Speedway Christmas 360-camera, set up in Victory Lane to help guests capture the magic of the season. It’s an Instagram world and there’s no better way to commemorate a visit to Speedway Christmas.

600: Among the new displays installed for 2023, crews have hung 600 illuminated orbs along the newly designed concourse, which also features arched tunnels, elegant Christmas trees and larger-than-life space-themed holiday displays.

20,000: In partnership with a bevy of on-site food vendors, guests can savor a warm cup of hot chocolate as they gather around fire pits, roasting marshmallows and indulging in other festive treats. Visitors can enjoy a simmering cup of cocoa for half price, beginning on Dec. 1 when purchase a one-time, ten-dollar Charlotte Motor Speedway reusable travel cup. A dollar from every travel cup purchased will go to Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte chapter to support local nonprofits. The delightful aromas and the comforting taste of Christmasy treats are just another way guests will create heartwarming memories.

180,000: Delicious hot, ready to order, mini donuts have become of Speedway Christmas staple. The famous Jack’s Treat Truck is returning to serve guests sweet treats throughout the show. Jack’s Treat Truck expects to sell around 180 thousand mini oily cakes, which if laid side-by-side, would stretch nearly 8.3 miles or close to double the length of the show. On top of these mini sweet-ring cakes, guests can also enjoy rich kettle corn, silky smooth ice cream, and toasted delicious smores.

6: Classic Christmas movies will be played on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV throughout the show. Every Thursday through Sunday, the Queen City News Movie Nights transform the Christmas village into a festive drive-in, bringing holiday favorites like "The Grinch," "White Christmas," and "Home Alone" to life. Click here for a full schedule of movie nights.

80: Among the majestic displays, a towering 80-foot Christmas tree casting its radiant glow upon the infield stands as the grandest and most festive of them all.

CAR PASSES:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve), with tickets per vehicle starting at $35 Monday-Wednesday, when the Christmas Village is closed, and $45 Thursday-Sunday, when the Christmas Village is open. Guests can skip the lines and beat traffic with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass Lane ensures a smooth ride at $75 per vehicle on Thursday-Sunday.

Get your tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or grab them at the gate.

CMS PR