Pocono Raceway Pivots to 2024: Ticket Offers Announced, More Enhancements to Fan Experience

Pocono Raceway is not resting on its laurels after coming off its sold-out 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race and recently being named the “2023 Event of the Year” by the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association for its record-setting race weekend.

The “Tricky Triangle” has initiated several fan enhancements for Paddock Plus and reserved camping in anticipation of its July 12-14 NASCAR weekend featuring the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series as well as some convenient ticket and camping offers to launch the 2024 season.

“Being named the ‘Event of the Year’ is a tribute to our great fans who pack this place and bring the unbelievable energy,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Our team is inspired and already has been busy pushing to make 2024 even better. We are going to continue to elevate the fan experience and craft ticket and camping packages that are convenient and cost effective.

“We are launching a three-race bundle starting at under $40 per day and our free camping package will return for 2024. Our fans and partners drive this sport and our desire to live the ‘More. Better. Easier.’ promise we made for this year remains in place for 2024.”

Paddock Plus enjoyed a successful debut this year and moves into the second phase of the project with a number of upgrades and additions. Paddock Plus, located directly behind the pits and across from the start/finish line, already features an elevated infield viewing area and prime access to Victory Lane activities as well as Paddock Pass+ ticket holders having pre-race access to the frontstretch and driver introductions. This phase of the project will focus on increasing the overall seating in the area, creating additional shade areas and adding more character to the footprint.

Campers also will have an enhancement coming their way as a result of Pocono Raceway selling out its entire inventory of reserved camping during this year’s race weekend. The venue will add 100 more reserved camping spots for the 2024 event as well as provide more convenience and structure overall for the camping experience.

Pocono Raceway is coming off its most successful NASCAR race weekend in more than a decade. The “Tricky Triangle” sold out its main frontstretch grandstand as well as all premium seating and suites at the Cup race for its largest race-day crowd since 2010.

The result has been increased demand with its recently concluded annual ticket renewal campaign up 20 percent in year-over-year sales. Fans can be part of the award-winning Pocono Raceway experience by taking advantage of three great offers right now. For more information on free camping, a three-day bundle and a money-saving four pack, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/offer.

The three-day race weekend will feature a NASCAR race each day, beginning with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series will compete Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. and the day also will include Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions. The weekend concludes with the marquee Cup Series race on Sunday, July, 14, at 2:30 p.m.

Pocono Raceway PR