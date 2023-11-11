Evergreen Raceway will close out 2023 season with 4/6-Cylinder Enduro, Spectator Drags and JuiceBox racing on December 16; Two Seater program to be launched November 18

Evergreen Raceway isn’t done racing just yet!

Coming up on Saturday afternoon, December 16, the track will officially close out the 2023 season with a 100-lap 4/6-Cylinder Enduro, One-on-One Spectator Drags and the always popular JuiceBox Division.

Track owner/promoter Jason Makarewicz has been fielding calls to hold an Enduro event and with the interest he’s been receiving feels the timing is perfect to host a final day of racing on the mid-December afternoon.

“We’ve been getting people calling and asking about having an Enduro and originally we had planned to hold one at the start of this month but the weather during October pushed our King of the Green dates around,” said Makarewicz

“After checking the calendar we feel a daytime Enduro on the 16thth of December will work out great for us.”

The Enduro will be run at a 100-lap distance and the payout will be based on car counts and can be found on the track website at the following link https://www. evergreenracewaypa.com/payout

Back on March 26 two-time Evergreen Enduro champion Tony “The Irishman” Rispin from the village of Kildalkey, Meath, Ireland, had the luck of the Irish on his side when he won the 4/6-Cylinder Enduro at Evergreen, marking his first win here in 11 years.

Also on the race card will be One-on-One Spectator Drags with $200 awarded to the winner. There is $10 registration fee to participate. All cars must be street legal and registered with the DMV and have a current inspection sticker. No dealer or repair plates allowed and no KIT cars, convertibles (even with roll bar) or 4X4 trucks. High performance models of SUV's and trucks up to ¼ ton permitted. Minimum tread wear is 300.

Kids JuiceBox Division will also hit the track.

Action will get underway starting at 1:00 pm and grandstands admission is set at just $5. Pits are $25 per person and $30 registration for all Enduro cars which includes transponder use.

On Saturday afternoon, November 18, it will be the official launching of the Evergreen Raceway Two Seater program. The track will hold a soft opening in preparation for full operations in 2024. Makarewicz has put together authentic Late Model stock cars, all two seaters that are also handicap accessible.

For the ushering in of this interactive program fans will get the chance to strap into real race cars that will be driven by professionally qualified drivers and run a mock race. A nominal fee of $50 will be charged for this exciting opportunity to do laps around the 1/3-mile paved oval and get to feel what drivers experience under true race conditions.

“We’re very excited to get our Two Seater program up and running,” noted Makarewicz. “This is something we’ve been working on for some time and now we have the cars in our fleet to do so. Plus we can accommodate people with disabilities too, having a handicap accessible car available.

“Everything of course will be done under a safe and controlled environment and I know fans will really enjoy getting the chance to go out and feel the speed and side-by-side adrenalin rush of being in a real race car.”

On Saturday, December 2, it will be the Christmas Drift taking place.

A reminder also the 2023 awards banquet celebration will be taking place on Saturday, December 9 at Carmen’s Country Inn and Gardens located at 364 Freedom Road in Drums. Complete banquet information will be released shortly.

For up to date information please log onto the official Evergreen Raceway website at https://www. evergreenracewaypark.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/evergreenraceway

Evergreen Raceway is located on Mill Mountain Road in St. Johns, Butler Township.

Evergreen Raceway PR