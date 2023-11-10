Ticket renewals begin tomorrow for the 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

The exclusive renewal period begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET for fans who purchased 3-Day Grandstand tickets to the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. These customers will have until Monday, Nov. 27 to renew their seats for the 2024 race weekend. General public sales will begin on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

The 2024 festivities set for March 8-10 mark the 20th annual running of the event in downtown St. Petersburg. The weekend will be headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race for the 14th time and will also feature high-speed, open-wheel competition from INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire development series. New in 2024, exciting sports car action from IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge joins the weekend schedule. Further weekend activities and entertainment elements will be announced at a later date.

“It’s an exciting time as our team prepares to bring the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding to the city’s downtown waterfront for the 20th time!” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of this landmark event in St. Petersburg, Florida. “We can’t thank our great race fans enough for all their support over the past two decades, and we look forward to seeing them all again in March as we open another NTT INDYCAR SERIES season here in beautiful St. Pete.”

Renewal customers purchasing 3-Day Grandstand seats will receive complimentary Firestone Paddock Passes which allows fans to get up close to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars and drivers during the race weekend. For an additional $25 or $100, renewal purchasers can upgrade their experience with a Champions Club or Champions Club+ membership offering extra benefits including the opportunity to participate in Sunday’s pre-race grid walk, a chance to win a two-seater INDYCAR ride on the track, and more. The Champions Club+ experience includes all Champions Club benefits plus a Pit Pass, providing pit lane access at select times during the weekend. Quantities are limited for both enhanced membership offers.

Renewals will be available online at gpstpete.com with pricing starting at $135 for reserved 3-Day Grandstand seats. For all ticket pricing and 2024 event information and news, visit gpstpete.com or follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using #FirestoneGP.

GP of St Pete PR