Queen City News Movie Nights Return to Speedway Christmas Presented by Atrium Health

Charlotte Motor Speedway is rolling out the magical red-and-green carpet for a whimsical festive holiday season as Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health opens next weekend. The curtain goes up on the Southeast’s largest drive-thru holiday light show on Friday, Nov. 17 and remains open nightly through Jan. 7, 2024.

Picture a dazzling four-mile drive-thru course, enhanced with nearly 5 million twinkling lights and a whole winter wonderland for fans to enjoy. The Christmas village comes to life every Thursday through Sunday, with Santa on hand for heartwarming photos, fire pits crackling to life with the scent of marshmallows being roasted, and an all-new walking trail designed to delight the young and young-at-heart.

Additionally, each night the village is open, Queen City News will present a bevy of classic Christmas movies on the 16,000-square-foot SpeedwayTV, allowing fans to snuggle into their cars and tune into a dedicated radio station for that movie holiday magic.

The schedule for the upcoming Queen City News Movie Nights at Speedway Christmas follows:

Nov. 17-19: “Christmas Vacation”

“Christmas Vacation” Nov. 23-26: “The Grinch” presented by Bojangles

“The Grinch” presented by Bojangles Nov. 30-Dec 3: Classic Christmas shorts presented by Food Lion

Classic Christmas shorts presented by Food Lion Dec. 7-10: “White Christmas” presented by Cook Out

“White Christmas” presented by Cook Out Dec. 14-19: “Elf” presented by AutoBell

“Elf” presented by AutoBell Dec. 20-23: “Polar Express” presented by Cook Out

“Polar Express” presented by Cook Out Dec. 26-27: “Nutcracker”

“Nutcracker” Dec. 28-31: “Home Alone”

Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 will include an assortment of quintessential classics like “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland”, “Jack Frost,” “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year,” “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” and “Mickey's Christmas Carol.”

Movies are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. each night, with an encore beginning immediately following the first showing.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve), with tickets per vehicle starting at $35 Monday-Wednesday, when the Christmas Village is close, and $45 Thursday-Sunday, when the Christmas Village is open. Guests can skip the lines and beat traffic with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass Lane ensures a smooth ride at $75 per vehicle on Thursday-Sunday.

Get your tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or grab them at the gate.

