Stafford Speedway Championship Video Series Launching November 6th

With the 2023 season in the rearview mirror it’s time to highlight the top finishers in the championship point standings. Beginning November 6th, Stafford Speedway will feature daily videos of the top-5 finishers in all 5 weekly divisions as well as interviews with the top rookies and most improved drivers. Videos will be posted on Stafford’s Facebook and YouTube pages.



Bonssa Tufa and Kyle Rickey have been hitting the road, visiting race shops from across the region to talk with the drivers about their highs and lows from the 2023 season



“Every driver’s season is a different story,” explained Stafford Producer and Announcer Bonssa Tufa. “Sometimes it’s relatively smooth sailing, sometimes it’s a grind to make it to the top 5. It’s fun to tell those stories and give fans a detailed look at how a team goes through the challenges of weekly racing and eventually persevere.”



“It has been an experience to see all of the different types of race shops our race teams work out of and to see the resources they have or don’t have to find success every Friday night,” continued Stafford announcer Kyle Rickey. “Every driver in the field has a unique story to tell and it has been interesting to see what it takes to accomplish a top-5 finish at the end of season.”



The video series will begin the week of November 6th featuring daily uploads of the drivers that finished 5th in each of the 5 weekly divisions. The following weeks will feature spotlights from drivers that finished 4th, 3rd and 2nd in the standings. The Road to the Championship will end with Champions Week beginning Monday, November 27th with each day of the week highlighting a division champion on all Stafford Speedway platforms. December will highlight this year’s top rookie drivers and most improved drivers from each division.



