Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll, actress Tiffany Haddish named to honorary roles for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

The sparkplug that ignited the Arizona Diamondbacks to the 2023 National League pennant and one of the top comedic actresses of today will serve key honorary roles during Sunday’s sold-out NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

The track announced today that Dbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll will be the Honorary Starter, and Emmy and Grammy Award winning actress/comedian/author Tiffany Haddish will be the Honorary Pace Car driver for the historic final race of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary Season. Carroll will wave the green flag shortly after 1 p.m. MST for a race that will air live on NBC, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Talk about two incredibly talented performers,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Corbin Carroll was electrifying to watch with the Dbacks this season and there are few human beings funnier than Tiffany Haddish. It’s an honor to have them both with us for Sunday’s historic race.”

Carroll certainly had a rookie season for the ages. The 2023 National League All-Star became the first rookie to ever hit 25 home runs and steal 54 bases in a single season. Carroll was also a force in the postseason, driving in 10 runs and stealing 5 bases. He also went 3-for-4 in the Dbacks’ National League Championship Series Game 7 clincher at Philadelphia, capturing the Snakes’ first National League pennant since 2001.

Haddish is one of the most sought-after comedic actresses of our time and no stranger to NASCAR. She began NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary Season as the Honorary Starter for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. She’ll now lead the field to green in a Toyota Camry TRD pace car, providing the perfect ceremonial bookend to the year.

Parking lots Sunday open at 6 a.m. and gates open at 8 a.m. for the sold-out NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Diplo presents Thomas Wesley will perform the pre-race concert at 11:45 a.m.

NASCAR PR