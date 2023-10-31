No Racing at Perris Auto Speedway This Saturday – Final Race of 2023 on November 11

There is no racing at Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, November 4th. The popular Riverside County speed plant will close its 27th season when Heimark Distributors/Anheuser Busch presents the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints, and the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints on Saturday, November 11th. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.

Fans can start making plans for the 2024 season which will begin with Night of Destruction on February 10th. The full 2024 schedule should be released within the next couple of weeks.



Advance tickets for every regular race at The PAS are available until 7:00 p.m. on race night online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one hour east of Los Angeles and one hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

USAC/CRA races from Perris Auto Speedway are not streamed online.

