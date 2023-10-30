Pocono NASCAR Cup Series Weekend Named Event of the Year

Pocono Raceway has been awarded “Event of the Year” by the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association (PRLA) at its annual Conference and Awards Gala which took place at the Omni Bedford Springs October 23-25, 2023. The designation is part of the Spirit of Hospitality Awards. Each year, the PRLA honors individuals and businesses statewide from the hospitality and tourism industry for their dedication, service, community involvement, and successes.

The Pocono Raceway event recognized for the award was the NASCAR Cup Race Weekend which took place on July 22 & 23, 2023. Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race was a sellout and the largest crowd in Long Pond, PA since 2010. Saturday’s race, the “Explore the Pocono Mountains 225” sponsored by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, drew huge crowds as well for an all-new fan experience with a new Victory Lane, paddock and more.

“This award is an important acknowledgement of our avid fans and the relentless effort our team at Pocono Raceway puts in every day. Executing a premier national-level event each year also takes the support of a remarkable cohort of local, regional, and state-wide partners and advocates,’ said Ben May, President of Pocono Raceway. “For generations, our fans and industry partners have looked forward to their annual visit to the Pocono Mountains, and value the hospitality that welcomes them. Pocono Raceway’s name may be on the award, but we share the honor with every small business, bartender, front-line worker, and community partner that rolls out the welcome mat with us.”

Pocono Raceway contributes significantly to the Pocono Mountains not only in terms of product quality and diversity, but also pure economic impact. An independent East Stroudsburg University (ESU) study conducted in 2014 valued the impact at $257.5 million annually or in 2022 dollars the equivalent of $308.5 million. One NASCAR Cup Series race is estimated to infuse local economies with $75 - $100 million yearly. Pocono Raceway attracts fans from all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, 50 states and nearly 20 countries - motorsports is a true tourism driver - vastly different than Major League sports in PA, including the NFL, NBA, MLB & NHL teams which tend to draw more localized audiences. 60% of Pocono Raceway attendees are from out-of-state bringing in new dollars to Pennsylvania. This is true economic development in its purest sense.

NASCAR returns to the Tricky Triangle July 12-14, 2024 with the Craftsman Truck Series race, NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the NASCAR Cup Series race. Tickets are now available to purchase for the 2024 NASCAR Race Weekend. Kids 12 and under are free.

Pocono Raceway PR