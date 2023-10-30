THOR Industries Named Official RV Partner Of Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports and THOR Industries have announced a new partnership designating the global recreational vehicle company as the “Official RV Partner of Speedway Motorsports.”

The agreement, which includes 10 Speedway Motorsports facilities hosting NASCAR events plus Circuit of The Americas during its NASCAR event week, will elevate brand recognition for the THOR family of companies and their dealer partners with avid race fans across the United States. Through the extensive new partnership, THOR will help deliver exceptional camping experiences to RVers at 15 Speedway Motorsports NASCAR Cup race weekends in 2024, ensuring that NASCAR fans actively enjoy the RV lifestyle. Fan engagement will include camper appreciation event activities, promotions, sweepstakes and RV support.

“NASCAR race fans are extremely loyal, energetic and engaged RVers and are a key part of our customer base across the THOR family of companies,” shared Matt Zimmerman, THOR's North America RV Group Manager. “We are excited to partner with Speedway Motorsports to provide best-in-class camping experiences at their preeminent venues across the country.”

Representing 20 RV manufacturers and over 200 North American brands of travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and Class A, B and C motorhomes, THOR is the world’s largest RV manufacturer, spanning nearly 400 operating facilities across six countries, inspiring and empowering people to ‘Go Everywhere. Stay Anywhere®.’ The company is also recognized as the global RV leader in innovation and sustainability and was named by Newsweek as one of ‘America’s Most Trusted Companies” in 2022 and 2023 and one of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’ in 2023.

“With more than 25,000 camping spaces at our venues across the country, we are committed to providing best-in-class experiences for our NASCAR fans that stay on property with us for a weekend or the entire race week,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Speedway Motorsports partners with world class brands, and this new partnership with a global leader like THOR will showcase the commitment from both companies to further enhance the on-site camping experiences during our NASCAR races. We are honored to welcome THOR Industries into their first major league sports marketing sponsorship.”

THOR’s partnership activation and marketing will take place in 2024 at the following venues on NASCAR race weekends: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Circuit of The Americas, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

For more information about the THOR family of companies, to explore their extensive RV offerings and find the right RV for your lifestyle, visit www.thorIndustries.com. For tickets and information about 2024 NASCAR events at Speedway Motorsports facilities, visit www.SpeedwayMotorsports.com.

SMLLC PR