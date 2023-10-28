Sarale Uses Daring Pass to Win Opening Night of Turkey Bowl Xxiv at Delta Speedway

Stockton’s Caden Sarale, winner of three of the last four Turkey Bowls at Delta Speedway, won Friday night’s preliminary for Super 600 in a thrilling feature battle with fellow track champion Nikko Panella. Sarale was one of four Micro Sprint winners during Turkey Bowl XXIV opening night presented by East Bay Tire.



84 Micro Sprints checked into the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, with the speedway’s 2023 season presented by Valley Strong Credit Union.



Grass Valley’s Izaak “Speed” Sharp led the qualifying for the Super 600 winged division. 2023 champion Austin Wood of Sacramento was unable to finish his heat race, relegated to emerging from the 12-lap B-Main to make the 30-lap feature.



Wood ended up being a DNS for the A-Feature in a frustrating night for the 2023 Super and Non-Wing track champion.



The Super 600 race kicked off with 2022 double track champion Nikko Panella driving underneath Austin Torgerson to lead lap one. Panella led the field into lapped traffic a few laps later. Tucker Lacaze of Rocklin slipped from his third starting position back to seventh. Fourth-starting Caden Sarale of Stockton drove up into second on lap nine ahead of Torgerson. A two-by-two battle developed for third before a caution on lap 17 for Keaton Mantella stopped in turn one.



On the restart, Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis worked to the outside of Sharp for the fourth position. Sharp battled back to set up a back-and-forth duel.



Sarale hounded Panella for the top spot as the leaders again found lapped traffic. Sarale knifed inside of Panella exiting turn four to lead lap 29. Sarale led the final circuit for the narrow opening night win worth $500, followed by Panella, Torgerson, Sharp, and Yantis.



Panella redeemed himself with an outstanding Non-Wing victory worth $500. 2023 champion Austin Wood was unable to compete in the Non-Wing competition after an engine failure in hot laps. Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis blitzed to fast-time over the 31-car field.



Caden Stoll of Fresno started on the pole for the 30-lap Main Event. Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis and Panella battled for third. Panella then went to the outside of Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood and Stoll in turn four, charging past them both in a two-for-one maneuver to lead lap 13.



Drew Laeber of Roseville spun in turn one for a caution on lap 16. On the restart, Stoll and 2013 Turkey Bowl winner Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos collided for fourth, bringing Stoll to a stop for another caution in turn four.



Yantis and Pahule had a spirited race for second. The last caution fell on lap 26 for Hill spinning in turn three and collecting Laeber and Sharp.



Panella paced the final four laps for the win followed by Yantis. Austin Torgerson and French Camp’s Sage Bordenave moved past Pahule in the closing stages as well.



TK O’Brien claimed his first Delta Speedway Restricted win of the season in a thriller. Kyle Fernandez of Tracy led lap one of the 25-lap feature. Action slowed on lap four when Landon Jones of Hanford spun and collected Elijah Elder of Bend, Oregon. Fernandez was committed to the low side of the speedway while TK O’Brien of Manteca worked the top shelf. They raced side-by-side for the lead on lap eight before a caution for Cole Bezio of San Diego spinning in turn one.



O’Brien remained upstairs when racing resumed and swooped into the lead on lap 12. Illiana Bezio of San Diego spun in turn four for the next caution. Cam Carraway of Castro Valley collided with Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville in turn one, flipping Tardiff on his side for a red flag on lap 16.



Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward attempted to overcome an eight-car invert, battling with Brody Rubio of Manteca and Stockton’s Vito Celli for third. Kellan Harper of Pleasanton flipped on lap 23 in turn three to set up a green-white-checkered finish.



O’Brien claimed the $300 win followed by Fernandez, Rubio, Celli, and Ward.



Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights won the 20-lap Jr. Sprints main event for her third triumph of the season. She led the feature wire-to-wire. Nine-time 2023 winner and defending Turkey Bowl winner Briggs Davis of Manteca challenged Heston Stepps of Oakdale for second. They went side-by-side on the backstretch on lap ten but it was nullified by lapped traffic. Stepps and Davis then collided in turn three in traffic on lap 16, sending Stepps spinning to a stop for the caution flag.



On the restart, Sherman defended the lead from Davis for the opening night $200 win. Connor Penix finished third ahead of Nathan Fernandez of Tracy and Easton Wright.



The second night of the Turkey Bowl XXIV presented by East Bay Tire hits the Delta Speedway on Saturday October 28. Super 600 and Non-Wing will race for $2000 to win each while Restricted and Jr. Sprints will compete for $1000 to win each.



The 2023 Turkey Bowl XXIV is presented by: American Crane Rental, Auto Industrial Paint, Battery Bill, Dino Tomassi Fabrication, Elk Grove Ford, Engler Machine and Tool, Forbidden Motorsports, G-Baby Specialties, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Masellis Drilling, Maxwell Industries, Micro Sprintmart, Motivated Racewear, NorCal Builders Inc, Oak Farm Vineyards, Panella Race Engines, Panella Trucking LLC, PMP Chassis, Righetti Enterprises, Seros Racing Engines, Starr Property Management, Teletech Communications, and United Rentals!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, Clean Brothers, and RacingJunk for their support!



Delta Speedway Results – October 27, 2023 Turkey Bowl XXIV Opening Night



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 24-Caden Sarale[4]; 2. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 3. 88-Austin Torgerson[2]; 4. 24S-Izaak Sharp[6]; 5. 4-Jett Yantis[5]; 6. 19-Nate Matherly[8]; 7. 12-Alex Panella[7]; 8. 19X-Tucker LaCaze[3]; 9. 84-Deegan Irey[9]; 10. 5-Mattix Salmon[11]; 11. 11-Vincent Duggan[10]; 12. 21-Raio Salmon[14]; 13. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[13]; 14. 33-Andrew Smith[20]; 15. 55J-Jayden Huppert[15]; 16. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[18]; 17. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[17]; 18. (DNF) 9-Adrianna DeMartini[12]; 19. (DNF) 11M-Keaton Mantella[16]; 20. (DNS) 2-Austin Wood



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 73-Nikko Panella[3]; 2. 4-Jett Yantis[4]; 3. 88-Austin Torgerson[5]; 4. 77-Sage Bordenave[10]; 5. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[2]; 6. 32-Caden Sarale[19]; 7. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[17]; 8. 22E-Evan Dixon[18]; 9. 02-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 10. 82-Brent Brooks[15]; 11. 88R-Reilee Phillips[13]; 12. 83K-Colin Kirby[11]; 13. 28K-Kevin Carter[14]; 14. 13D-Drew Laeber[9]; 15. 37H-Ryan Holden[16]; 16. 1SJ-Ryan Carter[22]; 17. (DNF) 20-Dalton Hill[8]; 18. (DNF) 24S-Izaak Sharp[7]; 19. (DNF) 52-Joe Silva[20]; 20. (DNF) 2C-Caden Stoll[1]; 21. (DNF) 9-Adrianna DeMartini[12]; 22. (DNF) 18X-Drew Landgren[21]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 76-TK O’Brien[2]; 2. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[1]; 3. 25R-Brody Rubio[3]; 4. 29V-Vito Celli `[6]; 5. 95-Nathan Ward[8]; 6. 98-Hayden Stepps[7]; 7. 9J-Levi Osborne[4]; 8. 120-Niko Simoes[5]; 9. 54A-Aniyah Scott[13]; 10. 2E-Elijah Elder[15]; 11. 77L-Landon Jones[11]; 12. 37X-Cole Bezio[18]; 13. 55J-Illiana Bezio[16]; 14. 5-Kellan Harper[9]; 15. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[12]; 16. 28-Johnny Streeter[17]; 17. 27C-Cameron Carraway[10]; 18. 16S-Bryson Sozinho[14]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 12-Haven Sherman[1]; 2. 96-Briggs Davis[2]; 3. 3P-Connor Penix[5]; 4. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[4]; 5. 11E-Easton Wright[7]; 6. 117-Alex Ranuio[8]; 7. 99-Heston Stepps[3]; 8. 92-Jett Bacigalupi[9]; 9. (DNF) 25DD-Samantha Dozier[6]



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR