Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR ramp up community giveback efforts as Championship Weekend returns to The Valley

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – ARCA Menards Series driver and actor Frankie Muniz leads Speedy Bear Brigade at Phoenix Children’s:

At 10 a.m., Muniz and Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey will deliver Speedy Bears to patients at Phoenix Childrens. It’s part of a nationwide initiative by The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Giving, who have joined together for the seventh consecutive year. In total, more than 11,000 Speedy Bears have been delivered since the program’s inception, providing comfort to children during their hospital stays. RSVP to Matt Humphrey (

) if you plan to cover this special delivery.