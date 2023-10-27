Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health Returns

While many revelers are gearing up for Halloween, holiday elves at Charlotte Motor Speedway are already hard at work preparing for the 14th season of Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. In the coming weeks, crews will work around the clock to transform America’s Home for Racing into America’s Home for the Holidays, stringing nearly 5 million lights, bringing life to a bustling Christmas village and adding a few new-for-2023 additions to the wildly popular four-mile drive-thru course.

Speedway Christmas opens Friday, Nov. 17 and will remain open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 7, 2024 (closed only on Christmas Eve). Many of the lights will be synchronized to lively Christmas music that guests can listen to on their car radio as they drive through the show. This year’s theme – Santa’s Beach Party – will come to life with massive infield displays depicting the jolly elf and his helpers enjoying a coastal getaway, while all-new displays and state-of-the-art projection mapping will light up the concourse.

Every Thursday through Sunday night, fans will delight in the infield Christmas Village, where they can snap a photo with Santa, roast s’mores over an open fire and enjoy drive-in Christmas movies on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot high-definition television screen. Each week, a rotating assortment of local vendors and artisans will help shoppers get a jump start on their Christmas lists with a wide array of unique and festive offerings. A new illuminated walking trail featuring larger-than-life displays will provide the perfect backdrop for fun family photos or just enjoy a stroll.

The event has become not only a holiday tradition for families across the greater Charlotte region, but an attraction that has brings visitors from across the country to see the festive displays.

“Now in its 14th season, Speedway Christmas has become a can’t-miss holiday tradition for many families across the Southeast,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “That’s not something we take lightly. Every year we look for ways to make the show bigger, better and brighter, delivering on our promise to create remarkable events and help visitors make lasting memories. We’re already counting down the days until we flip the switch and kick off Speedway Christmas.”

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health will be open nightly from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7, with the exception of Christmas Eve. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $35 Monday-Wednesday nights and $45 Thursday-Sunday nights. The Express Lane (accessible via Morehead Road at Entrance P) will be open Thursday-Sunday nights for $75 per vehicle.

Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

FOLLOW ALONG:

