Queen Noveen named Guest Announcer for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Pre-Race, Nov. 4

Phoenix Raceway announced today that multifaceted actor Queen Noveen will be the Guest Entertainment Announcer prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Saturday, Nov. 4. Queen will announce driver introductions, the National Anthem performance, as well as other pre-race commands.

“It’s a joy to have an exceptional voice from the world of sports and entertainment like Queen Noveen as a part of NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Her wide-ranging experience will certainly help invigorate our fans in the Valley for an exciting Xfinity Series finale.”

Queen has live-announced major events including the NFL Honors, games for the San Francisco 49ers, the MTV VMAs, MTV Movie & TV Awards, The People's Choice Awards, and more. The characters she brings to life can be heard in today's top video games such as Starfield, Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokémon Masters EX, Redfall, Friday the 13th and Red Dead Redemption 2 just to name a few. Her work in animated children's series includes American Girl, Rainbow High, Lego Friends, Enchantimals, L.O.L. Surprise! House of Surprises and more. Queen's voiceover work also extends into documentaries, books, commercials, and has appeared in various short films and theatre productions.

Only a limited number of tickets remain available for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. The action on Friday, Nov. 3, includes the ARCA Menards Series West championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, following a pre-race concert by Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will close the season in exciting fashion. Grandstand seats sold out for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in June, but a select number of infield general admission and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain. Grandstand seats are also going fast for Friday and Saturday’s action, so fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com to secure their seats while supplies last.

NASCAR PR