NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Returns to “The Magic Mile” June 22, 2024

The New England fan-favorite NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) will join the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) on Doubleheader Saturday, June 22, 2024 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) with a 100-lap race. New England’s only NASCAR weekend will culminate with a 301-lap NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is an absolute fan-favorite here at ‘The Magic Mile,’” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “They always put on a whale of a show, bumping and rubbing all the way to the finish line. June 22, 2024 will be no different.”

Earlier this year, Justin Bonsignore edged Doug Coby by half a car length to conclude a thrilling NWMT race. Annually one of the crown-jewel stops in the NWMT, “The Magic Mile” brought out the best in the popular series as Bonsignore, Coby and Ron Silk all exchanged the lead across the final 10 laps, sometimes multiple times in the same circuit. Bonsignore restarted 10th after the delay and slowly picked his way through the field until taking the lead for good on the backstretch just before taking the white flag. The 35-year-old from Holtsville, N.Y. kept the No. 51 Chevrolet on edge from there, with Coby and Silk just behind.

The full weekend schedule will be released at a later date.

Tickets:

Adult tickets start at just $49 for Sunday and $35 for Saturday. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 for Sunday and free on Saturday. Further details can be found on the NHMS website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

