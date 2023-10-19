Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, seeks applications from Delaware, regional charitable groups

The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter is seeking applicants for its next round of charitable donations to help area children in need.

The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter’s focus is raising funds for Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based nonprofit organizations with a concentration on assisting Delaware children.

Interested organizations can learn more about requirements and apply at www.speedwaycharities.org/ grants/dover-grants/. The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, Nov. 15. Donations will be presented to the chosen groups in December.

“We are thrilled to be able to support children’s charities in our area to help them continue the important work they do on a daily basis,” said Gary Camp, the executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter and Dover Motor Speedway’s vice president for marketing and communications. “We have worked hard all year long at our events to raise funds with the help of our generous race fans and donors. We are excited to be able to distribute the funds to worthy children’s charities in our region later this year.”

Last year, the following organizations were presented with donations on behalf of Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter:

A Better Chance for Our Children: Based in Wilmington and Milford; focuses on finding families for waiting children, most from foster care and many with special needs.

Based in Wilmington and Milford; focuses on finding families for waiting children, most from foster care and many with special needs. Elizabeth W. Murphey School: Based in Dover; houses children and young adults from ages 8-21; marked its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Based in Dover; houses children and young adults from ages 8-21; marked its 100th anniversary in 2022. Kind To Kids: Based in Wilmington; has served more than 17,000 children in foster care and poverty.

For more information on the Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, or to donate, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/ dover.

Dover Motor Speedway’s ownership group, Speedway Motorsports, established the first Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) chapter in 1982. Since then, SCC chapters across the United States have raised more than $65 million in grants for organizations that assist children.

SCC PR