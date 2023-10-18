Monster Trucks Soar Above Roseville October 21 With Monster Truck Bash

Fans of high-flying motorsports excitement will be treated to a thrilling show at Roseville’s All American Speedway this Saturday with the A-All Mini Storage Monster Truck Bash. A matinee show at 2pm and a night show at 6pm are on tap with the most monster trucks in Roseville ever. Titan makes his Roseville debut and will be joined by Rock Star, Cali Kid, Identity Theft, Spitfire, Weekend Warrior and the fire breathing car crushing dinosaur Megasaurus.



Both shows feature 30-lap oval track races for the F4 Shootout. Rules and entry information for the F4 Shootout can be found at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com A combined finish of each race will determine the winner of a $700-to-win purse. Drivers from across Northern California will look to knock 2023 track champion Matthew Fuhs of his pedestal at the top of the speedway’s largest grassroots division.



Tickets for the A-All Mini Storage Monster Truck Bash are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Both shows sold out in 2022. General admission seating is priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 2-12 are just $10, and kids under 2 are FREE! Each show features a free pre-race party on the front stretch to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close. Monster Truck rides are also available for a fee. The matinee pre-race show begins at 11:30am while the night show pre-race show is at 5pm.



The Monster Trucks in the A-All Mini Storage Monster Truck Bash participate in Best Trick, Freestyle, and Monster Truck Racing in each show with approximately two hours of action! Bill and Lorna Payne have been bringing their Malicious Monster Truck Tour to Roseville since 2017.



Fans can also see the trucks parked at NAPA Auto Parts and NAPA AutoCare locations throughout the area including at 900 Riverside Blvd in Roseville along with Randy Peters Catering at 105 Vernon Street in Roseville.



A Coats for Kids and 50/50 Raffle for The Sparling Foundation is also planned at each show as well. The Michael Lee Sparling Foundation was founded in honor of Pvt. Michael Lee Sparling who passed away during a physical training exercise at his military base on June 1st, 2011. The Sparling Foundation helps vulnerable children, teens and families in need by providing coats during the winter, blessing families during the Christmas Season and throughout the year.



AAS PR