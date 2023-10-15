LiUNA Local 872 named new sponsor of LVMS Xfinity Series race

Las Vegas’s largest construction labor union is joining forces with the largest sports facility in Las Vegas.

LiUNA Local 872 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced a multi-year partnership that will make LiUNA Local 872 the title sponsor for the speedway’s Spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

“This is an incredibly meaningful announcement not only for Las Vegas Motor Speedway but for all of NASCAR,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “LiUNA will bring a fresh approach to sponsorship of a NASCAR event, and being able to work with Local 872 will expose the sport to many more fans.”

LiUNA, the Laborers’ International Union of North America, is no stranger to sports sponsorship or motorsports. LiUNA has sponsorships of sports teams and organizations around the country and Local 872 has partnerships with the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Lights FC, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aviators.

“Laborers Local 872 takes great pride in our collaboration with NASCAR and Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” said Tommy White, Laborers Local 872 business manager-secretary treasurer. “Our entire Union stands firmly behind stock car racer Tyler Ankrum, and this new partnership grows that very same excitement. Las Vegas has evolved into a renowned global sports hub, and it's crucial to acknowledge that NASCAR was among the pioneering major sports organizations to unite with Team Vegas. The upcoming race next year carries on these traditions, while also exemplifying what can be accomplished when we build together.”

LVMS PR