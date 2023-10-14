Corvette Laps for Charity event at World Wide Technology Raceway on October 18 to benefit Raceway Gives Foundation

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will host an all-Corvette Laps for Charity event on Wednesday, October 18. All proceeds will go to the Raceway Gives Foundation (www.racewaygives.org). Participating Corvette owners will make laps around WWTR’s 1.25-mile NASCAR-INDYCAR oval, with an additional option of making runs down the NHRA drag strip.

The Raceway Gives Foundation leverages the resources and technology opportunities associated with motorsports to provide educational programs that enhance opportunities for youth (ages 8 through 18) with a focus on the gifted, diverse and underserved as well as military families using three pillars: Community high schools and youth clubs, education and experiences, and motorsports career opportunities.

In addition to Laps for Charity on the oval track, all participating Corvette owners may also purchase a drag strip pass to participate in a 30-minute Corvettes-only session on the drag strip from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Those not participating on the drag strip are invited to park in front of the Top Fuel concession stand for a social hour, including $3 beer, $2 hot dogs, and additional food items. Each Corvette will be subject to a safety inspection before racing down the drag strip.

Schedule

3:30-4 p.m. -- Corvettes arrive at 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison, Illinois. Present your ticket at the main gate, then proceed to the speedway infield to park in the garage area. All participants will check-in at bay No. 1 to sign a waiver. Drivers participating on the drag strip may turn in their tech cards here and have their car inspected. (Tech cards will be emailed to those who purchase a drag strip pass by October 17).

4:30 p.m. -- Corvette pace laps around the oval. Will conclude final lap at the start-finish line for a photo op, then all cars may either depart or go to park at the Top Fuel concession stand.

5 p.m. -- Corvettes running on the drag strip will proceed to the staging lanes (lanes 7 and 8). Any Corvette driver making a pass down the drag strip will need to wear a helmet (Snell 2015 or newer) and long pants. We will have a limited selection of helmets available for guests to use and cannot guarantee availability.

5:30-6:30 p.m. – Corvette only drag strip runs from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Corvettes may continue running after the priority session and join the regular program the rest of the evening.

Entry fees

Laps for Charity -- $15 per car. No additional charge for passengers.

Drag strip upgrade -- $15 per car. (See schedule above for helmet and clothing regulations.)

Tickets may be purchased at https://metrotix-gatewaymsp. evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/ EVExecMacro?linkID=metro2&evm= prmo&RSRC=&RDAT=&caller=PR. Use promo code CORVETTE.

All tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

For additional information, please contact Emma Kerkhover at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

WWTR PR