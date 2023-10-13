Tony Stewart’s Smoke Show Continues to Raise Big Money for Speedway Children’s Charities

The Tony Stewart SMOKE SHOW with three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart was held Oct. 11 at Texas Motor Speedway with significant funds raised once again for Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter.

The SMOKE SHOW has raised more than $1.6 million since the inaugural event in 2008. Speedway Children's Charities will grant all funds raised to non-profit organizations that serve children in need in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

This year's event consisted of more than a dozen participants who experienced both the thrill of riding with Stewart, who drove at near-race speeds, as well as running hot laps of their own behind the wheel. There were also a number of participants who simply took hot laps with the winner of Texas Motor Speedway's fall races in 2006 and 2011.

“We are beyond grateful to Tony for donating his time and energy to the Smoke Show for the last 15 years,” said Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “The dollars raised for kids in need and the memories made with our participants make this an unforgettable annual event!”

Team Texas High Performance Driving School, owned and operated by veteran NASCAR driver and Houston native David Starr, provided and prepared the races cars adorned in NASCAR paint schemes from the recent past.

SCC-TX distributes grants each December to local nonprofit organizations in the region. In 2022, 22 grants were distributed totaling $366,000 serving 39,118 children in need. Since 1997, Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter has distributed more than $11.8 million.

In 2024, Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter will hold race weekend events during the April 12-14 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 tripleheader that also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250.

For more information at Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter or to donate, go to www.speedwaycharities.org/ texas or contact Marissa Chaney, Executive Director, at 817.215.8564 or mchaney@texasmotorspeedway. com.

Event tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway's 2024 season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus purchasing individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection, and more.

Texas Motor Speedway's always-busy events schedule is well underway. Upcoming events in 2023 include Bandas y Trocas (Oct. 14) and Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the Speedway Children's Charities Tree Lighting Ceremony, dinner with Santa, and family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

TMS PR