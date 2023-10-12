Drivers From Across the West Descending on Shasta Speedway for Shasta 125

The annual Shasta 125 brings Super Late Model, North State Modified, Bomber, and Hornet drivers from across the west to Anderson’s Shasta Speedway on October 14. The $3,000-to-win Shasta 125 feature for Super Late Models will feature champion drivers from Roseville, Shasta, Ukiah, and Eureka battling for the lucrative first place prize.

The Super Late Model event will follow Shasta Speedway rules and have a $100 entry fee. The event pays $3000 to win, $2000 for second, $1500 for third, and $1000 down to 20th position. Last year’s Shasta 125 saw Coquille, Oregon’s David Miller dominate for the coveted victory.

Miller will duel with at least 16 expected entries including three-time All American Speedway Pro Late Model race winner Kenna Mitchell of Loomis, Rio Linda’s Eric Price, Shasta and Ukiah champion Richard Knight, Dane Nissen, Eureka standout Luke Hall of Fortuna, and many more.

Saturday’s North State Modifieds event will serve as the send off for both the 2023 touring season and for the series. Scott Winters of Tracy leads Lakeport’s Ian Elliott and Eureka’s Brandon White in the championship standings with a 60-lap feature on tap for $1500 to win.

Shasta Speedway race fans were treated to an exciting season of Bomber and Hornet racing with a great field assembling for Saturday’s season finale. Brian King is the most recent Bomber race winner on September 9 against a 12-car field and looks for one more in this weekend’s 40-lap feature for $500 to win. The Hornet race is open to many different four cylinder drivers across California. They will have their sights set on a $200 prize in a 30-lap main event.

Activities get started on Friday with open practice. Pit gates open at 1pm with practice until dark. Saturday action opens with a breakfast that will be free for all pit pass holders from 8am to 10am. A suggested $5 donation will be accepted for non pit pass holders with the money going towards Tony Montgomery’s cancer treatment. Super Late Model driver Dane Nissen has also offered to donate $1000 of his winnings from Saturday’s feature to the cause.

Practices begin at 11am with qualifying at 4pm. Opening ceremonies are at 6pm followed by trophy dashes, heat races, and main events. Pit passes are $50 per day or $75 for a two-day pass. Grandstands open at 4pm. Tickets are just $15 with kids 12 and under admitted for free!

Shasta Speedway is presented in part by: Big Valley Sanitation, Twyman Plumbing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Budget Blinds, Crown Motors, Lake City Towing, Wait Roofing & Seamless Gutters, Farmers Brewing Co., and Gary Psyzora.

Shasta Speedway PR