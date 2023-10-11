NASCAR Racing Is Back at Madera With 51FIFTY Jr. Homecoming 150 on October 21

For the first time since 2009, the NASCAR-sanctioned ARCA Menards Series West will compete at the Madera Speedway. October 21 serves as the 51FIFTY Jr. Homecoming 150 presented by the West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame. A field full of Madera’s 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model graduates will take on the veterans of the sport in a 150-lap nationally-televised stock car race at the Madera Fairgrounds.



The Pumpkin Cup Open 100 for Pro Late Models, a 40-lap 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series race, and Mini Super Toyotas will also compete on the one-third mile asphalt oval. Fans can also meet the drivers of the West Series in an autograph session behind the grandstands at 7pm.



Tickets are available online on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/ MaderaNASCARTickets . All seating is general admission with adults priced at $35, seniors 62+ are $30, kids 6-12 are just $15, and kids five and under are FREE! Grandstands open at 3:30pm for ARCA West practice, followed by the Jr. Late Model feature and ARCA West time trials. The Pumpkin Cup 100 for Pro Late Models goes green at approx. 6pm before Mini Super Toyotas will race. The 51FIFTY Jr. Homecoming 150 is scheduled for an 8:05pm green flag.



One of the most accomplished drivers in both the West Series and at Madera Speedway is the most recent winner in NASCAR competition at the track, with Escalon’s Eric Holmes winning the 2009 edition of the 150-lap race. The NASCAR-sanctioned ARCA Menards Series West is the oldest and most prestigious series on the west coast, competing since 1954 and developing the careers of drivers such as Derrike Cope, Kevin Harvick, and Todd and David Gilliland.



The 150-lap race on October 21 is a homecoming for many graduates of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series who have now advanced into the ARCA Menards Series West ranks.



As many as nine former race winners in the Jr. Late Model series are expected in action, representing two dozen Jr. Late Model triumphs in their careers. They will include former Jr. Late Model series champions Bradley Erickson of Phoenix and Madera’s Joey Iest, three-time winner and 2022 series runner-up Robbie Kennealy of Madera, and two-time winners Sean Hingorani of Newport Beach, Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith and Las Vegas brothers Tyler and Tanner Reif.



2022 Jr. Late Model Series champion and four-time winner Ethan Nascimento is planning to compete as well. Former Jr. and Pro Series race winner Eric Nascimento, Jr. of Manteca is also aiming for his first ARCA victory.



Hingorani currently leads the ARCA West standings with three races remaining on the schedule. The series visits the Bullring at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend before heading to Madera. At least four other Madera graduates have been regulars in the series this season including 2022 track champion Kyle Keller of Las Vegas.



This young crop of future stars goes head-to-head with veterans of the sport including multi-time California State champion and Madera Short Track Shootout winner Trevor Huddleston of Agoura Hills, Calif., Todd Souza of Watsonville, Calif. in his final full-time season on the circuit, and Japanese driver Takuma Koga. 63-year-old Canadian David Smith is the oldest rookie on the tour.



Preliminary action includes the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models in a 40-lap non-points shootout, drawing many new faces as they prepare for the 2024 season for drivers ages 10-16 years old. The Pumpkin Cup 100 for Pro Late Models has been a post-season staple at Madera with Bradley Erickson’s first Pro victory coming in the 2020 edition. Mini Super Toyotas are the grassroots racers of the sport with their unique looking machines, competing in a 30-lap feature before the ARCA West Series cars hit the track.



Opening ceremonies includes tributes to 51FIFTY and its founder Carlos Vieira. 51FIFTY has been the sponsor of the Jr. Late Model program at Madera Speedway back to its inception in 2016. Representatives and participants of many of Vieira’s youth charity programs, such as Gloves Not Drugs, will help with the command to start the engines for the 625hp ARCA West machines.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2023 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights in primetime. Check www.MAVTV.com for program listings

Madera Speedway PR