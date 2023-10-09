Mobil 1 to Honor Kevin Harvick with NASCAR Cup Series Entitlement at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today that the second race during the Round of 8 the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will honor professional race car driver Kevin Harvick titled the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1. As the Official Motor Oil of NASCAR, Mobil 1 proudly builds upon its long-standing relationship with the global sport as well as Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) drivers with this race entitlement announcement. The 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 celebrates Harvick in his farewell season from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing and commemorates the lasting impact he will have on the sport.

“It’s really special to honor Kevin Harvick with the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, and it’s a testament to the legacy he will leave for future drivers in the sport for years to come,” shares Al Garcia, President, Homestead-Miami Speedway. “Harvick cemented his place in the sport’s history at our track in taking the checkered flag and the Cup Series championship here a decade ago. We are thrilled to honor him and his racing legacy at the track where it all began.”

Harvick’s career has been Hall of Fame-worthy as a winner of three NASCAR national-series championships. Additionally, this year, he was named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers during the 75th anniversary season and is 10th on the all-time Cup wins list with 60 victories.

"Homestead-Miami Speedway will always hold a special place for me since it’s where I won the championship in my first season with Stewart-Haas Racing," explains Harvick, who won the Cup Series championship in 2014, the first year of Playoff round eliminations. "It's truly an honor to have Mobil 1 by my side to celebrate my career with the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1."

During the 2014 championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Harvick had an intense battle as he took the lead with eight laps to go from Denny Hamlin. A late caution forced Harvick into a shootout during the last three laps with Ryan Newman. Choosing the outside lane on the restart, it proved to be the right move as Harvick held off Newman, winning the race and the championship.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Kevin Harvick at the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 and honor his racing legacy after more than two decades of performing at the sport’s top level,” adds Bryce Huschka, North America Consumer Marketing Manager, on behalf of Mobil 1. “Through the years, we, along with his partners, have supported drivers including Kevin and watched him earn premier series championships and countless race wins. We have celebrated his storied career all season long and are excited for the 4EVER 400 as a proper send-off to his remarkable career. Together, we celebrate the love of racing as well as his ever-lasting influence in the NASCAR community and the impact he has had on millions of people all over the world.”

Last year in this race, Kyle Larson was dominant and won both stages early in the race before going on to hold off hold off Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger for his third win of the season at HMS. The most recent four winners at HMS - Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch – hope to come back to South Florida with their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship hopes still alive.

The NASCAR Playoffs October race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway begins with a doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 21, leading off with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Baptist Health 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300. The NASCAR Cup Series 4Ever 400 Presented by Mobil 1 will cap off the weekend’s action on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-409-7223 or online at www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com .

