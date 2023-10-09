Revitalize Heating and Air Title Sponsor of Pure Stocks in 2024

The Pure Stock Division at Mobile International Speedway in 2024 will be sponsored by Revitalize Heating and Air.

The racing in the Pure Stock Division was some of the closest during the 2024 Season and produces some of the Speedway’s most colorful personalities.

“My family has been racing at Mobile since the 70’s and it’s incredible to see the excitement Eddie (Shoemaker) and his group have brought to the Speedway,” said Revitalize Heating and Air President, Chance Imel. “As an old Pure Stock racer myself, I know how hard it is for these working men and women to bring their cars to the track and we couldn’t be happier to be sponsoring the blue collar Division at Mobile. The hard work and dedication these drivers have to race is the same characteristics we look for in our service technicians.”

Revitalize Heating and Air joins Story & Bleich Roofing as Division Title Sponsors at Mobile International Speedway for the 2024 Season.

“We have great corporate partners like Revitalize Heating and Air, that have been very proactive at supporting the Speedway,” said Mobile International Speedway Promoter, Eddie Shoemaker. “Chance and his guys jumped in for our short season last year and they are now expanding their commitment to the Speedway, we really appreciate them being a part of our team.”

MIS PR