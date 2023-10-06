Charlotte Motor Speedway Names 2023 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Winner

In a prelude to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, University of North Carolina at Charlotte standout freshman, Jackson Rush, was named the recipient of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Jimmie Johnson Scholarship.

Rush, a Concord native, is pursuing a degree in exercise science at UNC Charlotte, having graduated with distinction from Northwest Cabarrus High School. This outstanding achievement has secured him a $4,800 scholarship to empower his academic pursuits.

In 2020, Johnson’s final season as a full-time Cup Series driver, Charlotte Motor Speedway established a legacy 10-year scholarship fund as part of its tribute to the illustrious seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. The fund is dedicated to benefiting the youth of Cabarrus County by offering annual scholarships of $4,800 each to deserving students who want to pursue a career in fitness, nutrition or exercise within the realm of motorsports.

“After dealing with an arthritis diagnosis and feeling the benefits of physical therapy firsthand, I have no doubt that I will succeed working in that field because of my personal experience and success story,” Rush said. “Earning a scholarship such as this one is a huge personal achievement for me; moreover, it will lessen the financial burden on my family.”

Rush not only graduated as the valedictorian of his high school class but was also an active member of the Honor Society and the National Beta Club. These organizations are dedicated to fostering academic achievement, character, leadership and service among students.

Johnson, a legendary figure in the world of NASCAR, boasts an incredible legacy at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with four victories in the Bank of America 500 (2004, 2005, 2009, 2016), four NASCAR All-Star Race wins (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013), and four triumphs in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2014). Earlier this year, it was announced that he, alongside longtime crew chief Chad Knaus and renowned racer Donnie Allison, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class.

CMS PR