Track Laps for Charity to Benefit Richmond Raceway Cares and Massey Alliance, Oct. 11

Richmond Raceway will host Track Laps for Charity on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in partnership with the Massey Alliance. Track Laps for Charity provide fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around America’s Premier Short Track for a donation of $20. All proceeds will benefit Richmond Raceway Cares and the Massey Alliance.

“We’re always delighted to host Track Laps for Charity and offer fans the chance to drive around our historic ¾-mile D-shaped oval while supporting a great cause,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “With the help of the Massey Alliance, we look forward to putting on one of our most continually popular events within the community.”

This is the fourth year of Track Laps for Charity events as Richmond Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in our community. The event will also take place under the lights, coinciding with two newly announced night races at the track in 2024.

The Massey Alliance was founded in 2002 under the VCU Massey Cancer Center Advisory Board to develop a community of young professional philanthropic leaders. The Massey Alliance is comprised of a 40-member board and hundreds of volunteers who advocate and fundraise for cancer research at VCU Massey Cancer Center.

To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must abide by the following rules and restrictions.

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers.

All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Richmond personnel in the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Richmond will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

Fans can register and find more information by visiting https://www. richmondraceway.com/events/ tracklaps. To learn more about Richmond Raceway Cares, go to www.richmondraceway.com/ richmondracewaycares.

