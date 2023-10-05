Stanley Cup® champs to be grand marshals for South Point 400

Just a few months ago, the Vegas Golden Knights delivered one of the most thrilling moments in Las Vegas history by winning the Stanley Cup®. On Oct. 15, goalie Adin Hill and forward William Carrier will take part in one of NASCAR’s most thrilling moments.

The Golden Knights duo, who will be the event’s grand marshals, will deliver the most famous words in motorsports as they deliver the command to start engines for the sixth annual South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“This will be so cool,” Carrier said. “I’m all about fast cars and speed and I’ve been to the races before, but this will be an incredible experience for me and Adin to hear those engines fire up. I can’t wait!”

Earlier this year, the Vegas Golden Knights brought home the Stanley Cup® in just their sixth year of existence. During this year’s playoff run, Hill became the driving force in net for the Golden Knights posting a pair of shutout performances during the post season. Carrier, one of five remaining original Golden Knights, scored two goals and had four assists in the championship run.

The veteran players from the Vegas Golden Knights will join a list of luminaries to deliver the command at LVMS, including Bryce Harper, Carroll Shelby, Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen, Marcus Allen, Cole Hauser, Derek Carr, Kim Kardashian, Rascal Flatts, Brent Musburger and Dana White.

For the second year in a row, the LVMS annual fall NASCAR weekend will offer fans a FREE Friday that will kick off with a NASCAR Cup Hauler Parade around LVMS on Friday morning, October 13, and follow with Xfinity practice and qualifying later that day. Racing action will conclude Friday night with The Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race at the iconic Bullring, where race fans can attend for as low as $30, and kids 12 and under can attend for free.

For tickets or more information on the South Point 400, visit www.lvms.com or call 1-800-644-4444. Weekend and single-day tickets are still available; race-day tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 and free on Friday and Saturday with the advance purchase of an adult ticket. Stage-front passes for the Sugar Ray pre-race concert and driver introductions can be found HERE.

LVMS PR