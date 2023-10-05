NASCAR again visiting LVMS twice in 2024; South Point 400 one week later than in previous years

The world’s most competitive form of motorsports will make two stops in Las Vegas for the seventh consecutive year in 2024 – with the South Point 400 playoff date moving a week later than this year’s event.

NASCAR officials released the 2024 schedule on October 4th, bringing the biggest stars in American motorsports back to the Entertainment Capital of the World.

“It’s great for our destination to be one of a select few cities who are chosen to host two NASCAR races each year,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Since 1996, Las Vegas Motor Speedway has delivered some of the most exciting racing in the world, and we’re looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of race fans from around the country and the world back to Las Vegas for two more NASCAR weekends in 2024.”

LVMS will host a tripleheader March 1-3, headlined by the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 3 at 12:30 p.m. (Pacific) on FOX. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be on Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. and the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1. The March Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races will air on FS1. The speedway’s annual fall date, the South Point 400, will be Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m. on NBC. The South Point 400 also will be the first race of the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs. The Fall weekend will begin with a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Oct. 19 at noon on NBC.

Qualifying, practice and fan events will all be announced at a later date. Season, weekend and individual race tickets are on sale now at www.lvms.com.

LVMS PR