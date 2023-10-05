Two NASCAR weekends slated for Phoenix Raceway in 2024

NASCAR announced today that it’s once again bringing two NASCAR weekends to Phoenix Raceway in 2024, but shifting the previously announced dates of 2024 NASCAR Championship Weekend to Nov. 8-10.

The track’s first NASCAR weekend of 2024 is set for March 9-10. The action begins on Saturday, March 9, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series as the sport’s future stars continue to prime themselves for the season ahead. Then, on Sunday March 10, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will look secure a key early-season win that locks them into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“We’re honored once again to put on two exciting race weekends for our fans,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “There’s no better place to be in March and November than Phoenix Raceway, and we can’t wait to deliver an incredible experience that won’t soon be forgotten.”

Below are the dates for the 2024 NASCAR race weekends at Phoenix Raceway:

March 9-10

Saturday, March 9 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (2:30 p.m. MST; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, March 10 – NASCAR Cup Series (12:30 p.m. MST; FOX, MRN/SiriusXM)

Nov. 8-10

Friday, Nov. 8 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race (5 p.m. MST; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, Nov. 9 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race (3:00 p.m. MST; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Nov. 10 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (Noon MST; NBC, MRN/SiriusXM)

The 2024 NASCAR Championship Weekend was originally slated for Nov. 1-3, 2024, but was shifted one week later to accommodate NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. That means the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race will hit the track on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, followed the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Race on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. That all leads to the thrilling 2024 season finale the following day with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race as drivers vie for the highly-coveted Bill France Cup.

Tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale at a later date, but a limited number of tickets remain available for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. The action on Friday, Nov. 3, includes the ARCA Menards Series West championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, following a pre-race concert by Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will close the season in exciting fashion. Grandstand seats sold out for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in June, but a select number of infield general admission, FanShield Infield Experience and hillside tickets remain. Grandstand seats are also going fast for Friday and Saturday’s action, so fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com to secure their seats while supplies last.

To view the full NASCAR schedule for 2024, please visit www.nascar.com/schedule.

Phoenix Raceway PR