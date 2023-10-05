NASCAR Returns to The Milwaukee Mile in 2024

Fresh off a successful return to The Milwaukee Mile in August, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will compete on the legendary oval for the second-straight year on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

“It takes a team to put on a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event, and we are thankful for our partners Clean Harbors and Wisconsin State Fair Park in giving Milwaukee race fans their first NASCAR race since 2009,” exclaimed Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent. “We had a great crowd of over 17,000 and we are thrilled with this opportunity to build on the success of our “Clean Harbors 175” and “Sprecher 150” race events again on Sunday, August 25, 2024!”

Once again, The Milwaukee Mile race will be within the elimination-style NASCAR Playoffs. Alabama’s Grant Enfinger drove his Chevrolet Silverado to victory in the “Clean Harbors 175” in August and he remains in the 2023 championship hunt.



“NASCAR’s return to The Milwaukee Mile is made possible by the support of the race fans and our industry and sponsor partners. We encourage fans to follow us on our Milwaukee Mile - Track Enterprises Events Facebook page and on our website for exciting developments,” Sargent concluded.

Details on the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Milwaukee Mile race weekend, ticket and camping renewals and more, will be announced soon. For new ticket or camping inquiries, sign up to receive information by visiting the Track Enterprises-developed website, www.milwaukeemileracing.com.

Milwaukee Mile PR