Two NASCAR race weekends slated for Kansas Speedway in 2024

NASCAR announced today that it is bringing two weekends of racing to Kansas Speedway again in 2024.

The best drivers in the world will return to the crown jewel of Wyandotte County, May 4-5, beginning with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Saturday, May 4. Then, the NASCAR Cup Series will compete at the track that brought fans the most competitive racing in all of 2023 with the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 5.

The stakes will rise when all three of NASCAR’s premier series come back to America’s Heartland, September 27-29. The Hollywood Casino 400 will headline the weekend as the opening race of the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 29. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will kickstart the action on Friday, Sept. 27, in a nail-biting cutoff race to close the Round of 12 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, Sept. 28, as they begin their march through the postseason.

“We’re excited to provide two weekends of NASCAR racing for our fans in 2024,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “It is fitting that Kansas Speedway kickstarts the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Between our exceptional on-track product and amenities, Kansas Speedway is a must-visit destination for race fans and a worthy location for such a prized date on the schedule.”

Below are the dates for the 2024 NASCAR race weekends at Kansas Speedway:

May 4-5

Saturday, May 4 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (7 p.m. CT; FS1, MRN/Sirius XM)

Sunday, May 5 – NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 (2 p.m. CT; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sept. 27-29

Friday, Sept. 27 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (7:30 p.m. CT; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, Sept. 28 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (2:30 p.m. CT; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Sept. 29 – NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (2:00 p.m. CT; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Tickets for next season will go on sale at a later date. For the latest ticketing information, news and updates, please visit www.kansasspeedway.com.

To view the full NASCAR schedule for 2024, please visit www.nascar.com/schedule.

Kansas Speedway PR