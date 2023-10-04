NASCAR championship races through Atlanta in 2024

Fresh off an action-packed season that had NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. lauding Atlanta Motor Speedway as the “hottest ticket in NASCAR”, the speedway will assume a major role in crowning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

For the first time, AMS will kick off the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2024 with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday, Sept. 8 (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM). There’ll be high speeds and higher stakes as playoff contenders navigate 400 miles of intense, full-throttle superspeedway competition.

“No track in NASCAR has more momentum than Atlanta Motor Speedway, with more people experiencing the new-look AMS and incredible racing each year,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Things just got even more exciting for our races in 2024, with AMS playing a key role in crowning next year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion!”

The 2024 season will be the first time Atlanta has played host to the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. As an installment for each of the first five years of NASCAR’s postseason, the last such race at AMS was held in the midst of a spirited title fight between Carl Edwards and Jimmie Johnson in 2008; Edwards took the trophy in Atlanta, Johnson took the championship.

Atlanta’s spring weekend, headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25 (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM), will be NASCAR’s first visit to the Georgia superspeedway. The sensational, close-quarters racing seen at the new-look AMS – hailed by NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip as “the best I’ve ever seen!” – will give every driver a chance to win their way into the playoffs and roll into Atlanta as a championship contender in the fall.

In addition to its NASCAR Cup Series events, AMS will also host a pair of Xfinity Series races and a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event.

Atlanta’s NASCAR doubleheader will return for the spring race weekend, with the Fr8 208 (2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM) and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (5 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM) both on Saturday, Feb. 24. The Xfinity Series hits Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks again for the fall NASCAR weekend on Saturday, Sept. 7 (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM).

Tickets for both race weekends at AMS are on sale now. Fans who purchase tickets to 2024 NASCAR events by Oct. 31 will enjoy the speedway’s best value on season tickets, weekend packages, and single-day Cup tickets.

For more information on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 2024 slate of NASCAR action, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR