Darlington Raceway NASCAR dates set for 2024 season

NASCAR announced today that Darlington Raceway will welcome back two NASCAR Race Weekends for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, May 10-12 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

Darlington Raceway will continue to hold a special place in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule as the highly anticipated Cook Out Southern 500 will now become the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale on Sunday Sept. 1. Drivers will look to be even more aggressive as they battle for their final chance to clinch a spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“Darlington Raceway is one of the most iconic tracks on the circuit and we are excited to host two incredible NASCAR race weekends for the 2024 season,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “In addition to two historic NASCAR events at Darlington Raceway, we look forward to hosting the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale. Our fans are bound to experience a high-pressured race to the checkered flag that will set the Playoff field.”

May 10 - 12

Friday, May 10 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, May 11 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (1:30 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, May 12 - NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 (3:00 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Aug. 31 - Sept. 1

Saturday, Aug. 31 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 (3:30 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Sept. 1 – NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 (6:00 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Darlington will once again host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR May 10-12, 2024, featuring the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, May 10, NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 11, and the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, May 12. The track’s prominent throwback platform will enter its 10th year and continue to deliver the fans with a one-of-a-kind tribute to the sport’s past, present and future.

That all leads to Labor Day Weekend, when the NASCAR world will convene Aug. 31 – Sept. 1. The Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race will kickstart the weekend, Aug. 31. Then, the 75th running of the Cook Out Southern 500 will be raced under the lights Sept. 1, where the best drivers in the world will look to hoist the beloved Johnny Mantz Trophy in Darlington Raceway’s victory lane.

2024 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2024 NASCAR schedule at www.nascar.com/schedule.

