Coca-Cola 600 Returns Memorial Day Weekend, Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Remains October Playoff Race for 2024

History, tradition and excellence – Charlotte Motor Speedway is gearing up for a spectacular 65th season of racing in 2024. With next season’s much-anticipated NASCAR Cup Series schedule now official, fans can mark their calendars and make their plans to visit Charlotte Motor Speedway for two of the biggest event weekends of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, which will maintain their traditional spots on the calendar next season.

As it has for more than six decades, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the iconic Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend, running NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Fans from across the country and around the world will once again join the speedway to honor the service men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces during a patriotic pre-race salute to the troops, including representation from all six branches of the military, moving musical performances, a dramatic flyover and much more. The Coca-Cola 600, which will be broadcast on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM, at 6 p.m. ET, will cap a triple-header weekend of racing action, featuring the N.C. Education Lottery 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Friday, May 24, 2024 (FS1, MRN and SiriusXM, 8:30 p.m. ET), and a NASCAR Xfinity Series 300-mile showdown on Saturday, May 25, 2024 (FOX, PRN and SiriusXM, 1 p.m.).

Maintaining its spot as the final race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Columbus Day Weekend, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, will again prove pivotal for drivers chasing a coveted 2024 Cup Series championship. The innovative 17-turn, 2.28-mile course will once again cut the field of Playoff contenders from 12 to eight, with broadcast coverage on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM, at 2 p.m. ET. The weekend will also feature NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers dueling for a key playoff win in the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 (USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM, 3:30 p.m. ET).

“For more than six decades, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend has represented tradition, perseverance and determination – traits that mirror those of the brave service men and women who we have the privilege to honor each Memorial Day,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Add that to that NASCAR’s homecoming in October for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 and its critical place in the Cup Series Playoffs and fans have plenty to look forward to at America’s Home for Racing next season. Our team embraces the opportunity to raise the bar for fans year after year and we are already hard at work making sure 2023 is our best year yet.”

TICKETS:

For more on 2024 tickets, camping and upgrades, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-FANS.

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR