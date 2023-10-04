Homestead-Miami Speedway to Continue to Host Triple-Header NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend in 2024

The thrill of the pursuit of a championship will return to South Florida in 2024 as Homestead-Miami Speedway will once again host a triple-header NASCAR Playoffs weekend in October as NASCAR today released the full schedule for the 2024 season.

NASCAR returns to the sunshine of South Florida on the last weekend in October, with the Playoffs in all three NASCAR national series, featuring the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series.

“Having such a unique track like Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR Playoffs, a track that represents the culture of its region both in style and setting, is great for our sport,” said Al Garcia, Homestead-Miami Speedway Track President. “There’s nothing better than seeing those cars fly past a backdrop of palm trees and hear the roar of the fans, accompanied by the high stakes of post-season racing.”

Below are the dates, times and broadcast partners for the 2024 NASCAR race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

October 26 – 27

Saturday, Oct. 26 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 (12:00 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, Oct. 26 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 (3:00 p.m. ET; NBC, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Oct. 27 – NASCAR Cup Series (2:30 p.m. ET; NBC, MRN/SiriusXM)

Homestead-Miami Speedway brings fans the ultimate summer experience in the heart of fall, with an on-site beach party at the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash, featuring water activities, beach games and a live DJ, creating an atmosphere fans will enjoy amidst the action-packed racing.

Last year, Homestead-Miami saw some intense battles against the vibrant backdrop of the South Florida track in a trio of NASCAR Playoff races.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series opened the weekend with drivers speeding around the 1.5-mile track before Ty Majeski took the checkered flag, securing his spot in the Championship 4. The NASCAR Xfinity Series followed suit as Noah Gragson drove to Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane after leading 127 laps of the 200-lap race.

However, it was Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 that proved the competitiveness Homestead-Miami has to offer. A late caution sparked chaos on the track, creating a tight battle between Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson before slight contact spun Truex, allowing Larson to win, with Florida native Ross Chastain close behind.

The NASCAR Playoffs return to Homestead-Miami Speedway at the end of this month for another triple-header weekend with the back-to-back NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 22, the NASCAR Cup Series returns as drivers look to secure a spot in the Championship 4 in the second-to-last race of the Playoffs Round of 8.

